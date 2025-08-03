Rangers vs. Mariners: Game 4 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 3, 2025

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers close out their crucial AL West series on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners are up 2-1 in the series and have dominated the head-to-head season, taking nine of the first dozen games. The Mariners (59-53) are clinging to a narrow division lead and will rely on their reliable home record to take the series win.

Texas (58-54), meanwhile, lags a game back and is trying to battle its way back into the divisional race behind Jacob deGrom, whose sharp 2.55 ERA entering this pivotal start is nothing to sneeze at.

Seattle will counter with rookie Logan Evans, who is attempting to bounce back from recent issues. With both teams vying for playoff spots, Sunday's series finale carries enormous postseason implications.

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom has been great this season with a 10-3 record, a respectable 2.55 ERA and an impressive 0.92 WHIP. In 123.2 innings pitched, he has struck out 130 batters, showing his skill on the hill. His last outing was not his finest, as he gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk in over five innings against the Angels, but overall this season, he has been top-of-the-line.

Seattle Mariners: Logan Evans

Logan Evans is split for the year in 2025 with a 4-4 mark and 4.22 ERA in 64 innings. His 1.44 WHIP says he has some control and baserunning problems, giving up on base. He gave up six runs on seven hits and two walks over about five innings in his last start against the Athletics, but also struck out seven.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Wyatt Langford - Texas Rangers:

Langford is hitting .242 this season, with 15 home runs, 44 runs batted in, 46 runs and 15 stolen bases. His power and speed make him a cornerstone of the Rangers offense.

Randy Arozarena - Seattle Mariners:

Arozarena is batting at .249 on the year with 22 home runs, 55 RBIs, 63 runs and 20 stolen bases. He was 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and ran in the loss against Texas on Friday.

Injury Report

Mariners

Trent Thornton 15-Day IL (Achilles)

Luke Raley 10-Day IL (back)

Bryce Miller 15-Day IL (elbow)

Gregory Santos 60-Day IL (knee)

Victor Robles 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Bliss 60-Day IL (biceps)

Rangers

Robert Garcia day-to-day (back)

Evan Carter 10-Day IL (back)

Josh Jung day-to-day (calf)

Jacob Webb 15-Day IL (back)

Chris Martin 15-Day IL (calf)

Jake Burger 10-Day IL (quadriceps)

Tyler Mahle 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cody Bradford 60-Day IL (elbow)

Josh Sborz 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds

Run Line: Rangers −1.5 (+119) | Mariners +1.5 (−144)

Rangers −1.5 (+119) | Mariners +1.5 (−144) Total: Over 7.5 (+103) | Under 7.5 (−125)

Over 7.5 (+103) | Under 7.5 (−125) Moneyline: Rangers −145 | Mariners +118

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Rangers 4, Mariners 2

Best Bets:

Rangers Moneyline (−145) - Texas has won 13 of deGrom’s last 18 starts, and deGrom’s road splits remain strong when healthy. Under 7.5 Total Runs (−125) - deGrom and Evans both limit free passes and power, making an under a safe play in this matchup.

Same‑Game Parlay: Rangers ML + deGrom over 7.5 strikeouts - deGrom’s K/9 suggests this is a solid prop line, and combining with the ML gives extra value.

