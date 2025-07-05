  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Rangers vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

Rangers vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 05, 2025 19:23 GMT
MLB: Texas Rangers at San Diego Padres - Source: Imagn
Rangers vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025- Source: Imagn

After a tight opener where both lineups traded big swings, the Rangers and Padres return to Petco Park for a pivotal Game 2 on Saturday. Patrick Corbin looks to steady the Rangers’ rotation, while Stephen Kolek aims to build on a promising rookie campaign for San Diego.

Ad

With star hitters like Corey Seager and Manny Machado already making noise in this series, expect another hard-fought battle between two clubs scrapping for a position in the Wild Card chase.

Rangers vs. Padres Game 2 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers)

Corbin has quietly staged a late-career revival in Texas, posting a 4‑7 record with a 4.26 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP across 82.1 innings this season. His cutter has been a key weapon and he’s benefited from elite Rangers defense, holding opponents to a .298 BABIP while mixing improved control and veteran savvy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Stephen Kolek (Padres)

Kolek has impressed in parts, sitting at 3‑3 with a 3.73 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP over 62.2 innings. He’s averaging roughly 6.9 Ks per 9 innings and inducing solid contact, signaling he can handle pressure on the road.

Hot Hitters

Corey Seager (Rangers)

Seager remains one of the Rangers’ most reliable bats, delivering consistent production in the middle of the order. He picked up a line-drive single in Game 1, continuing to show his knack for finding gaps and setting the table. With 11 homers on the year and a history of heating in July, Seager’s a name to watch as the series rolls on.

Ad

Manny Machado (Padres)

Machado made a loud statement in the opener, breaking out of an eight-game homer slump with a towering 440-foot blast to dead center. It was vintage Manny, with effortless power and perfect timing. Now slashing .292 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs, he’s quietly putting together one of his best seasons since 2022. Machado’s bat remains the heartbeat of this Padres lineup.

Projected Lineups

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

  • 1B Josh Smith (L)
  • SS Corey Seager (L)
  • 2B Marcus Semien (R)
  • RF Adolis Garcia (R)
  • LF Aaron Osuna (L)
  • C Jonah Heim (S)
  • DH Jake Burger (R)
  • 3B Ezequiel Duran (R)
  • CF Sam Haggerty (S)
  • SP: Patrick Corbin (L) - 4-7, 4.26 ERA
Ad

San Diego Padres (Home Team):

  • RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)
  • CF Jackson Merrill (L)
  • 3B Manny Machado (R)
  • 1B Luis Arraez (L)
  • LF Gavin Sheets (L)
  • SS Xander Bogaerts (R)
  • 2B Jake Cronenworth (L)
  • DH Taylor Brooks (L)
  • C Martin Maldonado (R)
  • SP: Stephen Kolek (R) - 3-3, 3.73 ERA

Injury Report

Rangers

  • Jacob deGrom – elbow; on 60‑day IL
  • Andrew Heaney – shoulder; on 15‑day IL

Padres

  • Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Jhony Brito – all on 60‑day IL
  • Michael King (shoulder), Ryan Bergert (forearm) – on 15‑day IL
Ad

Current Odds

  • Rangers Runline (−1.5): +164
  • Padres Runline (+1.5): −203
  • Over 8: −111
  • Under 8: −110
  • Rangers Moneyline: +101
  • Padres Moneyline: −123

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Padres 4, Rangers 3

Top Bets

  1. Padres Moneyline (−123) - Kolek’s trend toward suppressing runs and Padres’ home advantage justifies backing San Diego.
  2. Under 8 Runs (−110) - Both Corbin and Kolek aren’t big inning-eaters, lean pitcher’s duel.

Value Parlay: Padres ML & Under 8 - Safe combo with a decent payoff in a low-scoring game.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications