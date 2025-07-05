Rangers vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

After a tight opener where both lineups traded big swings, the Rangers and Padres return to Petco Park for a pivotal Game 2 on Saturday. Patrick Corbin looks to steady the Rangers’ rotation, while Stephen Kolek aims to build on a promising rookie campaign for San Diego.

With star hitters like Corey Seager and Manny Machado already making noise in this series, expect another hard-fought battle between two clubs scrapping for a position in the Wild Card chase.

Rangers vs. Padres Game 2 - Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers)

Corbin has quietly staged a late-career revival in Texas, posting a 4‑7 record with a 4.26 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and a 1.30 WHIP across 82.1 innings this season. His cutter has been a key weapon and he’s benefited from elite Rangers defense, holding opponents to a .298 BABIP while mixing improved control and veteran savvy.

Stephen Kolek (Padres)

Kolek has impressed in parts, sitting at 3‑3 with a 3.73 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and a 1.24 WHIP over 62.2 innings. He’s averaging roughly 6.9 Ks per 9 innings and inducing solid contact, signaling he can handle pressure on the road.

Hot Hitters

Corey Seager (Rangers)

Seager remains one of the Rangers’ most reliable bats, delivering consistent production in the middle of the order. He picked up a line-drive single in Game 1, continuing to show his knack for finding gaps and setting the table. With 11 homers on the year and a history of heating in July, Seager’s a name to watch as the series rolls on.

Manny Machado (Padres)

Machado made a loud statement in the opener, breaking out of an eight-game homer slump with a towering 440-foot blast to dead center. It was vintage Manny, with effortless power and perfect timing. Now slashing .292 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs, he’s quietly putting together one of his best seasons since 2022. Machado’s bat remains the heartbeat of this Padres lineup.

Projected Lineups

Texas Rangers (Away Team):

1B Josh Smith (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

2B Marcus Semien (R)

RF Adolis Garcia (R)

LF Aaron Osuna (L)

C Jonah Heim (S)

DH Jake Burger (R)

3B Ezequiel Duran (R)

CF Sam Haggerty (S)

SP: Patrick Corbin (L) - 4-7, 4.26 ERA

San Diego Padres (Home Team):

RF Fernando Tatis Jr. (R)

CF Jackson Merrill (L)

3B Manny Machado (R)

1B Luis Arraez (L)

LF Gavin Sheets (L)

SS Xander Bogaerts (R)

2B Jake Cronenworth (L)

DH Taylor Brooks (L)

C Martin Maldonado (R)

SP: Stephen Kolek (R) - 3-3, 3.73 ERA

Injury Report

Rangers

Jacob deGrom – elbow; on 60‑day IL

Andrew Heaney – shoulder; on 15‑day IL

Padres

Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove, and Jhony Brito – all on 60‑day IL

Michael King (shoulder), Ryan Bergert (forearm) – on 15‑day IL

Current Odds

Rangers Runline (−1.5): +164

Padres Runline (+1.5): −203

Over 8: −111

Under 8: −110

Rangers Moneyline: +101

Padres Moneyline: −123

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Padres 4, Rangers 3

Top Bets

Padres Moneyline (−123) - Kolek’s trend toward suppressing runs and Padres’ home advantage justifies backing San Diego. Under 8 Runs (−110) - Both Corbin and Kolek aren’t big inning-eaters, lean pitcher’s duel.

Value Parlay: Padres ML & Under 8 - Safe combo with a decent payoff in a low-scoring game.

