Ranking the 5 best home runs by Shohei Ohtani in 2022 MLB season

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels are off to their best start since 2018 with a record of 24-16. The former MVP is off to another fantastic season as he has belted eight home runs and has struck out 53 batters.

This article will rank Ohtani's 5 best home runs in 2022. Which home run will be at the top? Let's get started and find out.

Shohei Ohtani's 5 best home runs of 2022 ranked

#5 April 29: Ohtani hits one out on the Southside

The Los Angeles Angels and Ohtani traveled to Chicago to face the Chicago White Sox. In the first inning, Ohtani hit a towering home run off the White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito.

#4 May 15: Ohtani crushes a home run at Oakland

Ohtani crushed a mammoth home run off of Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas to deep center field.

#3 May, 14: Shohei hits 100th home run of career

A milestone for the Japanese superstar, his 100th career home run in Oakland to deep left-center field.

#2 May 9: Ohtani hits first career grand slam

Prior to this homer, Ohtani had never hit a grand slam in his career. Here, he belts one off of the Tampa Bay Rays that goes into the Angels bullpen. An absolutely towering shot.

#1 April 15: Ohtani hits second homer of the day, lands 30 rows deep

On April 15, Ohtani hit his first home run of the season and followed it up by launching a home run some 30 rows deep into the right field bleachers in Arlington, Texas.

Shohei Ohtani pitching highlights

Not only has Shohei Ohtani hit massive home runs in 2022, he has also had some masterpieces on the mound. Here are three of Ohtani's best performances of the year.

#3 April 8: Ohtani makes first start of the year, strikes out nine

Ohtani made his debut on the mound and was dominant, striking out nine Houston Astros batters.

#2 April 20: Ohtani strikes out 12 batters in Houston

Ohtani struck out 12 Astros batters in just six innings of work at Minute Maid Park.

#1 May 5: Ohtani pitches a gem at Fenway

Ohtani pitched for the first time in his career at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox and did not disappoint. Ohtani struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work.

