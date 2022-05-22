Ranking the 5 best MLB shortstops of the last decade

It's time for another MLB Top 5 list! Today, we've scoured the statistics and award records to see who were the best shortstops of the last decade. Being a shortstop in the MLB is, perhaps, one of the most crucial positions on the field as they're required to act and think fast on defense.

There was a period when there were only a few decent shortstops in the game during the mid-2010s. But now, with the influx of talent from the likes of Carlos Correa, Fernando Tatis Jr., and, more recently, Jeremy Peña, the future looks bright for the position.

Top 5 MLB Shortstops of the last decade

#5 Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

Is this Bogaerts' final year in Beantown?

The Aruban stalwart of the Boston Red Sox has been one of the best offensive shortstops of the last decade. Bogaerts is averaging 20 homers and 88 RBIs on 181 base hits and a .291 BA in his ten years at Boston.

His defensive struggles are well-documented. Bogaerts, however, has been a part of two World Series-winning squads in which he was a key part of the lineup, was awarded the Silver Slugger Award four times, and was selected to the All-MLB First Team of 2019. With the arrival of Trevor Story in Boston, the future seems murkey for Bogaerts. Nonetheless, he's still one of the most offensively gifted shortstops in the MLB.

#4 Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

Story could replace Bogaerts' position on the Red Sox lineup

Immediately following his Red Sox compatriot is Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star, formerly of the Colorado Rockies, is currently playing second base. But everybody knows that Story made his name as a shortstop in the Mile High City.

Coors Field bias and what not, Story has averaged 34 homers and 99 RBIs with 22 stolen bases in his seven-year stint in the majors. He is also a steady hand on defense, which makes him a better fielding option than Bogaerts. It would be interesting to see who the Red Sox will keep between their two All-Star middle infielders come the end of the season.

#3 Andrelton Simmons, Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs' shortstop Andrelton Simmons

Andrelton Simmons is the best defensive shortstop in baseball. This is not a hot take, nor is it an opinion. Simmons ranked first in both DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) and UZR (Ultimate Zone Rating) among all the shortstops ever since the respective metrics started measuring in 2003 and 2002.

The only knock against Simmons and the reason he placed third on this list is his inconsistent offense. But don't let that distract you from the fact that the Curaçaoan has been awarded four Gold Gloves and six Fielding Bibles.

#2 Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants stalwart Brandon Crawford

One of the most well-rounded shortstops of the era, Brandon Crawford takes the silver medal on this list. The veteran shortstop, in his heyday, was one of the most consistent bats in the San Francisco Giants' lineup and was one of the most imposing fielders on the other side of the ball.

Crawford was instrumental in both the Giants' World Series triumphs in 2012 and 2014. He has also been named to three All-Star teams, won four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, and two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

#1 Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

Francisco Lindor took the MLB by storm

Francisco Lindor has taken the gold medal in this list of the best MLB shortstops of the last decade. In his eight years in the MLB, primarily playing for the the then-Cleveland Indians, Lindor has averaged 28 homers and 85 RBIs with 20 stolen bases on 178 hits. He has also maintained the highest level of play on defense.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican has been named to four All-Star teams, winning two Gold Gloves, a Platinum Glove, and two Silver Slugger Awards in his relatively short stint in the league. For his consistency, durability, and high level of play on both sides of the ball, you can acknowledge him as the best shortstop of the last decade.

For more new and information, check out the Sportskeeda baseball page.

Edited by Windy Goodloe