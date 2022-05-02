MLB Power Rankings: NL MVP race intensifies, top 5 players distinguished themselves this week featuring Francisco Lindor, Nolan Arenado, and more - May 1st, 2022

We're closing in on a month's worth of MLB play. Some players have played to the level that was expected of them, some have broken out of expectations, and others are still trying to find their sweet spots and strokes. The National League incorporated the designated hitter rule full-time this season. This might help relieve the sluggers of each respective squad who have to sit out some games due to fielding fatigue.

Today, we take a look at the thriving players of the MLB's National League and see which are living up to the lofty expectations and are making strides on the field of play.

MLB Top 5 NL MVP Power Rankings (through May 1)

#5 Manny Machado

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado

Former five-time All-Star Manny Machado has stepped up in the absence of fellow All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. Machado has been batting .386/.453/.614 with four homers and 15 RBIs on an MLB-leading 32 base hits.

"Manny Machado: Hitting Machine #TimeToShine" - @ San Diego Padres

The 29-year-old and his San Diego Padres have been a revelation so far this season and have proven that they can hang with the big boys of the National League West. The Padres currently sit in the third spot of the division with a 14-8 record — yes, that's how competitive that division is — and with Tatis Jr. out for at least a few more months, expect Machado to propel San Diego to the upper echelon of the National League.

#4 Juan Soto

Juan Soto homers against San Francisco Giants.

The frontrunner and favorite to win the MLB's National League MVP award heading into the season, Juan Soto has slumped a bit out of the gate. His Washington Nationals teammates like Josh Bell and Maikel Franco have so far picked up the slack for the young star. If anyone can break out of a slump, it should be one of the youngest active MLB players to reach 500 hits.

MLB Stats @MLBStats All Juan Soto has done is rake. All Juan Soto has done is rake. https://t.co/2O3rFLZtwz

"All Juan Soto has done is rake." - @ MLB Stats

Soto is batting .241 and an OPS of .849. He has also scored four homers and five RBIs on 19 base hits. There's no need to worry though, as the Dominican is known to heat up as the season progresses, case in point is his 2021 season in which he has better averages, has scored more home runs, and has driven in more runs even though he played fewer games during the second half of the year.

#3 Freddie Freeman

Steady Freddie homers against the Padres.

2020 National League MVP Freddie Freeman has recovered from his slow start at Chavez Ravine. He currently owns a slash line of .299/.382/.468, an OPS of .850, with three homers and nine RBIs on 23 base hits this season. Freddie leads all Dodgers players in all of the stats mentioned above.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers in:



‣ Hits - 23

‣ BA - .319

‣ OBP - .398

‣ SLG - .500

‣ OPS - .898



I'd say the Freddie Freeman signing is working out pretty well so far. Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers in: ‣ Hits - 23 ‣ BA - .319‣ OBP - .398 ‣ SLG - .500 ‣ OPS - .898 I'd say the Freddie Freeman signing is working out pretty well so far.

"Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers in: Hits - 23, BA - .319, OBP - .398, SLG - .500, OPS - .898. I'd say the Freddie Freeman signing is working out pretty well so far." - @ Doug McKain

The Dodgers are gunning for another World Series title this year. With a 2021 World Series winning player in tow, they might just fancy themselves another ring. Watch out as Freddie might claim his second MVP award along the way.

#2 Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor has emerged as one of the leaders in the New York Mets dugout.

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets are looking more dangerous as the days go by. The Mets are in the top five of almost all MLB team batting and pitching metrics to start the season, and in the middle of it is "Paquito."

"After a rough first season with the @Mets, Francisco Lindor is BACK. #MLBTonight" - @ MLB Network

He currently has a slash line of .282/.367/.482 with four homers and 14 RBIs on 24 base hits. Add to the three stolen bases and five doubles he has accumulated as well. If Lindor and the Mets can continue this run of form, they will break away from their National League East counterparts sooner rather than later.

#1 Nolan Arenado

Nolan Arenado bats for the Cardinals.

Rocketing to the top of our list is St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado has been on the controversial end of some MLB headlines this past week after a scuffle with the New York Mets, but this shouldn't outshadow the stellar season he's had so far. He is batting .375/.444/.681 with five homers, seven doubles and 17 RBIs on 27 base hits. And he's done all of that in just 72 at-bats.

"your daily "Nolan Arenado rakes" tweet" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The Cardinals are poised to mount a challenge for the division penant of the National League Central against the defending divisional champion Milwaukee Brewers. They have stumbled as of late, but don't sweat it. After all, this is the same team that embarked on a 17-game winning streak last season. Look for Arenado to dominate this season as he's done in the past few years.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt