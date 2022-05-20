Ranking the 5 best position players in MLB featuring Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and more

So far this MLB season, we have seen some absolutely crazy stat lines put up by players across the league. Some hitters have been putting up some video game-like numbers, and they deserve the recognition. Although we are only a little under two months into the season, some players have already established themselves as All-Stars and MVP candidates. Here are the five best position players in Major League Baseball today.

The top MLB position players

#5 Bryce Harper - Philidelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Since his rookie year in 2012, Bryce Harper has been absolutely tearing up the league. With six All-Star appearances, two Silver Sluggers, and 2 National League MVP's under his belt, Harper already has an established resume. This season seems no different for Bryce Harper.

The 2021 MVP is currently batting .305, slugging .634, and has already hit nine home runs. All of these numbers are in the top 10 in the National League, even climbing to as high as fourth in the entire league in slugging percentage.

"@bryceharper3 was pumped about this one." - @ MLB

If Harper keeps these numbers up, it is very likely that he could earn another MVP award.

#4 Manny Machado - San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado has been absolutely dominating so far in the MLB. Since Machado joined the league in 2012, he has racked up five All-Stars, two Gold Gloves, and one Platinum Glove.

However, this season Manny Machado has been looking the best he has ever been so far in his career. Currently he is hitting .357 with an OPS just shy of 1.000 at .999. These numbers are top five in the entire league as of now. Matched with his stellar defense, if he keeps this up, there is no doubt he will be in the running for the 2022 NL MVP.

#3 Aaron Judge - New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is having an outstanding season for himself so far this year. Since he entered the league in 2016, he has already earned three All-Stars, a Silver Slugger, and the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year. This season, he is on pace to potentially grab the first MVP Award of his career.

So far this season, Judge is hitting .307, has 14 home runs, and has a whopping 1.041 OPS. All of these numbers are top five in the AL, and he currently leads the entire MLB in home runs. The only factor with Judge is his health. He is injury prone, but if he can stay healthy for the entire season, he will be in the running for 2022 AL MVP.

#2 Mike Trout - Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Guardians v Los Angeles Angels

The greatest hitter of this current generation is adding to his already insane baseball resume this season. Since getting called up to the majors in 2011, Mike Trout already has nine All-Star appearances, eight Silver Slugger Awards, and three AL MVPs. Trout is currently on a mission to add more hardware, potentially Comeback Player of the Year, as he was sidelined for most of last year with injury.

Trout is hitting .320 with 11 home runs and an astonishing 1.121 OPS so far this season. All of these rank top five in the entire MLB currently, which is insane. Trout is definitely the frontrunner for the AL Comeback Player of the Year and could also be in the running for AL MVP if he keeps these numbers up.

#1 Taylor Ward - Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics - Game Two

Although Mike Trout has put up some ridiculous numbers for the Angels this season, they aren't even the best on his team. That goes to Angels rightfielder Taylor Ward, who has numbers that are straight out of a video game. Ward has come out of nowhere and has never played more then 65 games in a season.

From bench player to superstar, Taylor Ward is currently leading the MLB in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS with a rocking stat line (.375/.488/.721/1.209). These numbers are absolutely unheard of, and if he keeps it up, he could make his first All-Star appearence, win his first Silver Slugger, and potentially win his first MVP all in the same season.

"It's been said many times, but it's still amazing that the Angels have the two best players in the league: Mike Trout and Taylor Ward." - @ Foolish Baseball

It is crazy to think that the best position player in the MLB so far is someone barely anyone knew before this year.

