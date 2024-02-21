Ranking the 5 worst MLB uniforms of all time following Nike's Vapor Premier series controversy

Major League Baseball is no stranger to uniform controversies, and the latest stir comes in the form of Nike’s Vapor Premier series. As players hit the spring training fields adorned in the new jerseys, opinions are as diverse as the designs themselves. The league and Nike have touted the Vapor Premier jersey as an "innovative blend of improved mobility, moisture management, and sustainability, aiming to bring inspiration and innovation to athletes."

However, not everyone is signing praises for the new uniforms. Mixed reviews have emerged, with some players appreciating the enhanced performance features, while other critique the appearance, comparing it to knockoffs. The controversy has even prompted players to express their concerns to the MLBPA, seeking modifications before the official season kicks off.

As the debate unfolds, it’s worth taking a stroll down memory lane to revisit some o MLB’s historical fashion faux pas. Here are the top 5 worst MLB uniforms of all time:

5 - Pittsburgh Pirates 1979:

Starting the top five are the 1979 Pittsburgh Pirates uniforms. While the team may have been champions, their uniforms were deemed "dorkish, outrageous, and color blind" by fans all across the league.

Philadelphia Phillies v Pittsburgh Pirates

4 - Kansas City Athletics (1960s)

Before moving to Oakland, the A’s played in Kansas City, donning an iconic, yet unpopular combination of green and yellow, not at all similar to the now praised Oakland A’s jerseys.

3 - Kansas City Royals (Late 1990s):

The late 1990s Kansas City Royals uniform, is characterized by many as an unconventional design. Critics often describe it as a departure from aesthetic cohesion, using a bright golden color in a sleeveless design.

2 - Houston Astros (1970s):

The Houston Astros’ 1970s uniforms have garnered enduring critique for its distinctive design choices, particularly the use of bright colors and lines, very popular in the decade, but not aging pretty well.

1 - Chicago White Sox (1976)

The 1976 Chicago White Sox uniform occupies the top spot on this list due to widespread consensus on its unique, and generally unfavorable use of shorts. Originally thought of as a stunt to attract more fans into the stadium, the use of shorts was shortly lived as many players complained about the lack of protection and increased injuries.

The balance between tradition and innovation in baseball has always been a topic of discussion and the upcoming season will continue to unravel the ongoing dialogue.

