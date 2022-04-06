Ranking top closers going into the MLB 2022 season

The MLB season is almost here, and many fans are wondering what major storylines will arise from the new season. Over the past 20 years, the bullpen has become increasingly more important to pitching staffs. Starting pitchers, on average, are not going as deep in ballgames as they once did. Therefore, having reliable relief arms is a must in modern baseball.

Within the bullpen, no position is of more value than the closer. We rank the top five MLB closers heading into the 2022 season, including a few honorable mentions.

MLB top closer honorable mentions

Before starting the top five list, here are a few honorable mentions worth noting. They barely missed the cut and could find themselves in the top five if they get off to a strong start in 2022. They include Giovanny Gallegos, Edwin Diaz, Craig Kimbrel, and Ryan Pressly.

#5 Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Aroldis Chapman enters the 2022 season as perhaps one of the greatest closers of all time. Dating back to his days with the Cincinnati Reds, Chapman has been among the best closers over the past decade.

The 2021 season proved to be another solid year for the potential Hall of Famer. Last season, Chapman posted a 3.36 ERA in 61 appearances over 56.1 innings pitched. Chapman also had 30 saves in 34 opportunities.

842 RPMs Aroldis Chapman, Unfair 89mph Splitter.842 RPMs Aroldis Chapman, Unfair 89mph Splitter. 😯842 RPMs https://t.co/NUiOAg3eLU

What separates Chapman from the rest of the league's closers, and a big reason he cracked the top five, are his strikeout ratios. Chapman posted 97 strikeouts to just 38 walks. His strikeouts per nine innings rate was 15.49. He holds the record for a career with a 14.88 strikeouts per nine innings.

#4 Kenley Jansen, Atlanta Braves

Kenley Jansen has been one of the most consistent closers in all of baseball. The former Los Angeles Dodgers closer signed with the Atlanta Braves this offseason. Jansen is heading toward the back end of his career but has proven year in and year out that he is still among the best in game.

Last season, Jansen posted a 2.22 ERA with 38 saves in 43 opportunities. Jansen appeared in 69 games a season ago, and opposing batting averages were at an abismal .153.

#3 Raisel Iglesias, Los Angeles Angels

Raisel Iglesias has been one of the more underrated closers over the past several seasons. Iglesias started his career in Cincinnati before moving to the LA Angels this past season.

Iglesias had perhaps his best season as a closer last year, posting a 2.57 ERA and compiling 34 saves. Iglesias had a stikeout to walk ratio of 8.58, which was among the top in the game for relievers.

#2 Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader has been one of the more dominant closers over the past five seasons. The left-handed Milwaukee Brewers closer has overpowering stuff. His best pitch, his fastball, leaves many players walking back to the dugout.

Hader posted a 1.23 ERA in 60 appearances in 2021. The closer also shut down the door in save opportunities, compiling 34 saves in 35 opportunities. Hader also compiled an impressive 15.6 strikouts per 9 innings. Hader will yet again be one of the top closers in baseball for 2022.

#1 Liam Hendricks, Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendricks gets the top spot for closers heading into the 2022 season. The All-Star posted a 2.54 ERA in 69 appearances in 2021. Hendricks led the American League with 38 saves a season ago and finished eighth in the Cy Young Award voting.

