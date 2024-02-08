Ranking The Top 10 Outfielders Heading Into the 2024 MLB Season

The outfield in MLB is filled with premier talent. Since there are three spots out there, every team has good players. Some teams have more than one in the outfield, but regardless, it's a deep position group with MVP-caliber stars (and those who've won awards). Here are the best heading into 2024.

Best outfielders in MLB for the 2024 season

10) Michael Harris II

One of the best defenders in baseball, Michael Harris II is also a quality hitter and base runner. His highlight reel catches make people's jaws drop, and he can handle himself on offense. That alone makes the Atlanta Braves star one of the best at his position group.

9) Luis Robert Jr.

When the Chicago White Sox tear it all down, the only player left will probably be Luis Robert Jr. The star outfielder is already one of the best hitters in the league and has elite defense in center field. If they were to trade him, they'd be moving off a true franchise cornerstone.

8) Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker was sneakily very good last year. With new rules, he became a power/speed threat for the Houston Astros. He will likely continue to grow and hit bombs and steal bases for one of the best teams in the league.

7) Corbin Carroll

Fresh off a Rookie of the Year win and a World Series appearance, Corbin Carroll will likely only go up on this list. A weak throwing arm prevents him from being a truly elite defender, but he can hit very well and his speed is nearly unmatched on the base paths.

6) Mike Trout

Injuries have hit Mike Trout hard lately, but when he's on the field, he's one of the best players in baseball. The Los Angeles Angels star isn't the greatest defender anymore, but he can still hit with the absolute best hitters in baseball, capable of hitting .300 and smashing 40 home runs.

5) Juan Soto

Juan Soto joins the New York Yankees as one of the best outfielders in baseball. His defense has taken a backseat over the years, but he has arguably the best batter's eye in the entire league. Combine that with good average and some power and one of the best outfielders is made.

4) Julio Rodriguez

Julio Rodriguez had a bit of a dry spell to start the 2023 season following his spectacular rookie campaign, but the Seattle Mariners star quickly reminded everyone why he's one of the best outfielders. Power, speed and solid defense are all in his repertoire.

3) Fernando Tatis Jr.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was a shortstop when he came up, but the San Diego Padres superstar is one of the best outfielders in baseball now. He put together a magnificent season in right field last year with an infathomable 27 DRS. He's also one of the best young hitters in the league, so he belongs near the top of this list.

2) Aaron Judge

Even as he battled injuries the entire season, he hit the fifth-most home runs in the American League. Aaron Judge is arguably in a class of his own as a hitter. Injuries have forced him to change up his defense so the New York Yankees star is not the Gold Glove caliber player he was, but he's a solid defender with a cannon of an arm.

1) Ronald Acuna Jr.

His defense is a little bit lacking, but it's hard to argue against an outfielder coming off a historically good season (fully healthy, too) and an MVP award as the best outfielder in all of baseball. Ronald Acuna Jr. can hit for tremendous power and average and steals bases like really no one else. There's hardly an offensive threat like him.

