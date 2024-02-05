Ranking The Top 10 Starting Pitchers Heading Into the 2024 MLB Season

There are a ton of elite starting pitchers in baseball right now. In fact, there are a couple on a lot of teams. The talent at that position has arguably never been higher, making it hard to determine who the absolute best are. Nevertheless, this is our attempt to do so. Check out the best starters in MLB down below.

Best starters in MLB 2024 season

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

10) Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen burst onto the scene last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. His role in getting them to the World Series cemented him as a premier starter in this league.

9) Logan Webb

Logan Webb is an excellent pitcher who often goes overlooked because he plays for the San Francisco Giants, but there are not too many pitchers who are better than him right now.

8) Justin Verlander

Age doesn't seem to be slowing Justin Verlander down whatsoever. The Houston Astros ace had another terrific year one season removed from his third Cy Young award.

7) Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler has been the picture of consistency over the past few seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies. He's been one of baseball's best during that stretch as well.

6) Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman's journey from afterthought to ace has been remarkable. Right now, the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher can be penciled in as a contender for the Cy Young every season.

5) Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider is a great pitcher

The ERA has been a bit high for the Atlanta Braves superstar, but the truth is that he strikes out batters more than basically anyone else. With some more experience and control, Spencer Strider could end up being the top pitcher in baseball.

4) Blake Snell

The list of multiple time Cy Young winners who are still theoretically in their prime is small. Blake Snell probably leads it. He'll find a new home despite the valid questions teams have and still pitch very well this season.

3) Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo, since coming over from the Cincinnati Reds, has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Seattle Mariners. A true ace, he features incredible stuff and accuracy.

2) Corbin Burnes

The Baltimore Orioles got very scary with the addition of Corbin Burnes. A former Cy Young winner, even a down year like the one he had last year would be most pitchers' best seasons.

1) Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole should have multiple Cy Young awards by now. He was arguably robbed in 2018 and 2021 but finally won it for the New York Yankees in 2023. There aren't any pitchers better right now.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.