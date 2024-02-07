Ranking the top 10 relief pitchers heading into the 2024 MLB season

The importance of relief pitchers for teams has seemingly increased over the past few years. While having a bona fide closer has always been important in professional baseball, teams have been loading up on relievers for a number of reasons, including load management.

This is only something that will continue in 2024 as many World Series contenders have added multiple relief pitchers this offseason. As seen during the playoffs last year, the Texas Rangers relied on a number of relievers throughout the World Series.

The emphasis placed on bullpen arms has seen a rise in salaries and notoriety in the MLB. Time to dive into the best bullpen arms in the MLB.

Here's a look at the top 10 relief pitchers heading into the 2024 campaign

#1 - Josh Hader

Josh Hader remains arguably the best reliever in the MLB, which led to him signing a massive five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros this offseason. Over 56.1 innings last season, he posted a dazzling 1.28 ERA with 33 saves and 85 strikeouts.

#2 - Edwin Diaz

Although Edwin Diaz missed all of the 2023 campaign after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee, however, he appears to be fully healthy for the new season. There will be questions about Diaz's health in 2024, however, during his last full season he was an elite as they come, posting a 1.31 ERA with 32 saves and 118 strikeouts.

"We're excited to have our back end back" Brooks Raley talks about what it will mean for the Mets' bullpen to have Edwin Díaz back this season" - @SNYtv

#3 - Devin Williams

Devin Williams took over as the Milwaukee Brewers closer following Josh Hader's trade to the San Diego Padres and has thrived. Williams was nearly untouchable last season posting a 1.53 ERA last season over 58.2 innings. He should continue to build on this momentum this upcoming season.

#4 - Emmanuel Clase

Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase led the MLB in saves last season, racking up 44 total. A two-time All-Star, Clase is only 25 years old and could soon find himself regarded as the best relief pitcher in baseball. The sky is the limit for the Dominican reliever.

#5 - Camilo Doval

Another ultra-talented young relief pitcher, Camilo Doval has been sensational throughout his three seasons in the MLB. Last year, the San Francisco Giants reliever led the National League with 39 saves while also posting a 2.93 ERA with 87 strikeouts. If Doval can continue this trajectory, he could go down as one of the best of his generation.

"Camilo Doval became the first pitcher to 30 saves this season as the @SFGiants continue to surge in the NL West." - @MLB

#6 - Alexis Diaz

A key member of the Cincinnati Reds last season, Alexis Diaz has emerged as one of the best relief pitchers in the MLB. The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star selection last year after posting a 3.07 ERA with 37 saves and 86 strikeouts. He should be one of the best in the game again in 2024.

#7 - Jhoan Duran

The Minnesota Twins have a bright future at the back of their bullpen as Jhoan Duran has emerged as a true stud. The 26-year-old flamethrower has been excellent through his first two seasons in the MLB and currently owns a career 2.15 ERA with 35 saves and a whopping 173 strikeouts.

#8 - David Bednar

There's a chance that David Bednar could be a bigger name among baseball fans if he was not a relief pitcher for the rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates. A two-time All-Star, Bednar finished the 2023 campaign with 39 saves, which had him tied for second in the MLB with Camilo Doval.

#9 - Raisel Iglesias

Raisel Iglesias is the oldest relief pitcher on this list but still remains one of the most effective. The 34-year-old will open the 10th season of his MLB career in 2024 and will be the closer for the Atlanta Braves. Over 55.2 innings last season, Iglesias recorded 33 saves and 68 strikeouts.

#10 - Jordan Romano

It was a bit of a down season last year for Toronto Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano, yet he still remained one of the best in the game. Romano earned the second All-Star selection last season, finishing the year with a 2.90 ERA, 36 saves, and 72 strikeouts over 59.0 innings.

