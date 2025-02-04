Ranking top 7 MLB prospect pitchers heading into the 2025 season ft. Roki Sasaki and Jackson Jobe

In the MLB, there are always a lot of pitching prospects ready to come up and dominate. In recent seasons, Tarik Skubal, Cole Ragans, Paul Skenes, and others have come up from the minors and started exceptional big-league careers. Heading into 2025, which players are poised to one day follow in their footsteps?

Best pitching prospects in baseball for 2025

7) Chase Burns

Chase Burns was drafted just last year (Imagn)

Less than one year after being drafted second overall out of Wake Forest, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns is the seventh-best pitching prospect in all of baseball. Already, he's expected to make it to the MLB level in 2025 despite just being in rookie ball presently.

6) Chase Dollander

Chase Dollander was drafted in 2023 (Imagn)

After a brilliant college career, Chase Dollander has plugged his way through the minor leagues since his draft in 2023. He's already made it to AA and is expected to make the leap to the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies this season. He is the top Rockies prospect overall.

5) Noah Schultz

Part of the reason the Chicago White Sox could easily part with both Dylan Cease and Garrett Crochet, aside from just needing a massive rebuild, was because they have Noah Schultz waiting in the wings. The pitcher was drafted in 2022 and should break through to the MLB level this year. Schultz is the top White Sox prospect.

4) Bubba Chandler

Bubba Chandler is close to the MLB (Imagn)

As if the Pittsburgh Pirates didn't have enough dominant young pitching with Skenes and Jared Jones, they also have the fourth-best pitching prospect and 15th-best prospect overall waiting in the wings. Bubba Chandler is expected to come up this year. He is currently their top prospect.

3) Andrew Painter

Andrew Painter should come up to MLB soon (Imagn)

Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski has said they want to limit Andrew Painter, the third pitching prospect and eighth overall, to a certain amount of innings. That means he's likely not coming up until the summer, but he's expected to come up and dominate in the Phillies' already deep rotation.

2) Jackson Jobe

Jackson Jobe is expected to be on the 2025 Tigers (Imagn)

Selected in 2021, the Detroit Tigers are anticipating Jackson Jobe to come up and be part of their starting rotation in 2025. Before another prospect signed this offseason, Jobe was the top pitching prospect in all of baseball, and he's ready for the big leagues just four years after being drafted out of high school.

1) Roki Sasaki

Roki Sasaki is the top prospect (Imagn)

Roki Sasaki is technically baseball's number-one overall prospect, but he's not going to be that for long. He will undoubtedly make the Opening Day roster and lose prospect status a few weeks after that, but he's currently the most likely player in farm systems to come up and dominate after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international prospect.

