“Ready for some Air Yordans!” - Yordan Alvarez excites fans as he joins Nike's All-Star lineup in new footwear deal

Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has made a name for himself in the MLB. The destructive hitter's postseason exploits have outshone the Astros' recent success, including a championship run in 2022.

His on-field achievements have led to multiple endorsement deals. On Tuesday, footwear giant Nike announced their partnership with Alvarez through a behind-the-scenes video.

The two-time All-Star toured Nike's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, and got an insight into some of the creativity of the Oregon-based footwear brand over the years.

"Welcome to the family, @yordan4342 #DoinDamage," the caption read.

Fans responded to celebrate the partnership.

"Get ready for some Air Yordans! " one said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on Instagram:

Inking Alvarez to a multi-year partnership is a major star collaboration for Nike. According to Pat Benson's FanNation report, Nike has deals with nearly 48% of the MLB's starters. Previously, Alvarez wore Adidas shoes since winning the rookie of the year in 2019.

Yordan Alvarez moves top in MLB rankings

Yordan Alvarez is ranked first on MLB Network's Top 10 Left Fielders list, having hit 31 home runs and 97 RBIs in 2023. Last postseason, he batted .465 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. He was also crowned the 2021 ALCS MVP and has been a consistent performer for the Astros since 2019.

Given his prolific hitting, the Astros tapped on his prime and extended him a six-tear, $115 million contract extension in 2023, which will see him buzzing the Minute Maid Park through the 2028 season. He also received a signing bonus of $5 million.

Yordan Alvarez received $7 million in 2023 and will receive $10 million in 2024, $15 million in 2025 and $26 million in each of the remaining seasons until 2028. It remains to be seen if he can jolt his numbers to enter the MVP conversation.

