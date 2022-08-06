"Reason why I don't even bother watching anymore" "Just end the season already" - Miami Marlins fans surrender all hope as defeat to the Chicago Cubs renders sixth loss in seven games

The Miami Marlins can’t seem to catch a break right now. Having lost five of their last seven, the stage was set for a turnaround going into a four-game series against the five-game-loss streak-bearing Chicago Cubs.

However, it was the Cubs who seized the opportunity to register a 2-1 win - their first in six MLB outings.

Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera made his first start after an almost two-month injury hiatus. He threw five hitless innings, striking out eight, and allowing three hits in a thoroughly dominant display.

It all seemed to be headed their way, with a Joey Wendle single putting Miami ahead in the top of the seventh. It all came crashing down, and all of Cabrera’s hard work went to waste.

Willson Contreras launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, which turned out to be the decisive hit.

A few fans appear to be giving up on hope this season. They are now 9.5 games behind the third National League wildcard spot.

The Marlins called up outfielder Peyton Burdick from Triple-A Jacksonville, who started in left field and batted seventh in his major league debut.

Miami Marlins skipper Don Mattingly unlikely to return for 2023

The pressure on Don Mattingly to make way for a new face in the dugout is now higher than ever before. Not just the manager, but the entire Miami Marlins hierarchy is under immense scrutiny too.

Mattingly is in his seventh season as Marlins skipper after the club exercised an option to extend his stay until the end of 2022.

However, reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that he won’t be returning to the Marlins next year.

Craig Mish @CraigMish NEW : Don Mattingly told me today he is “non-committal” on returning to manage Miami in 2023. Likes working with GM Kim Ng & ownership. Doesn’t want to be somewhere he’s not wanted. More candid details in @HeraldSports tomorrow. NEW : Don Mattingly told me today he is “non-committal” on returning to manage Miami in 2023. Likes working with GM Kim Ng & ownership. Doesn’t want to be somewhere he’s not wanted. More candid details in @HeraldSports tomorrow.

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time. After a couple of competitive seasons in 2016 and 17, Mattingly’s Marlins went on to lose 98 games in 2018, and 105 games the year after.

Trading away the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, and J.T. Realmuto during that period didn’t help their cause either. They made the play-offs during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but lost 95 games last year.

The Miami Marlins are currently on a 48-58 record, and 9.5 games off the third NL wildcard spot. It does look like Mattingly’s tenure is coming to an end this season.

