When Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani finally becomes a free agent at the end of the season, he is expected to draw contract offers of up to $500 million.

The anticipation is building as many believe the Angels will be unable to commit to inking the two-way phenomenon to anything long-term. Ohtani, who has already become the first player to hit 20 home runs and post 100 strikeouts for the third straight season, is likely to go elsewhere.

One of the teams who may be intent on locking down Shohei Ohtani is the Boston Red Sox. Stripped of key talent this past offseason in the form of Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi and JD Martinez, Boston is also the home of Ohtani's friend and WBC teammate Masataka Yoshida.

In a recent Twitter post, a fan of the team claimed that the exhorbitant prices being charged to fans at Fenway Park in Boston may provide the requisite financial backing to draft a contract for Ohtani.

Justin @jryanxc96 Friendly reminder:



Everytime you go to Fenway this year and spend 60-200$ on tickets, 40$ on parking, 7$ on a Fenway frank, 12$ on Nachos and 15$ for every beer, you are doing it for Shohei Ohtani to be in a Red Sox uniform next year Friendly reminder:Everytime you go to Fenway this year and spend 60-200$ on tickets, 40$ on parking, 7$ on a Fenway frank, 12$ on Nachos and 15$ for every beer, you are doing it for Shohei Ohtani to be in a Red Sox uniform next year https://t.co/Dhs7KHveQp

The Boston Red Sox lover reminded the team's faithful how ticket prices go up to about $200 per game, and the markup on food and drink at the park is also hefty. Sox fans, however, were largely unconvinced by this argument.

Craig Rutan @sccphysicsprof @jryanxc96 Ohtani is not coming to the Sox and the Sox are not going to offer a player between 500 and 600 million guaranteed @jryanxc96 Ohtani is not coming to the Sox and the Sox are not going to offer a player between 500 and 600 million guaranteed

BakeMcBride @BakeMcBri @jryanxc96 There's about as much chance of that happening as Yaz doing a "Freaky Friday" transformation with Casas. @jryanxc96 There's about as much chance of that happening as Yaz doing a "Freaky Friday" transformation with Casas.

Many expect Shohei Ohtani to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Apart from already being familiar with the LA area, the Dodgers will have the nessecary cash to make a big deal, and would like Ohtani to counter the inevitable retirement of some of the their top names, like ace Clayton Kershaw.

Seth Bayles @BaylesLawGroup @jryanxc96 You really think for two seconds we would outbid the Dodgers, Yanks, Angels, etc.? You're dreaming.. @jryanxc96 You really think for two seconds we would outbid the Dodgers, Yanks, Angels, etc.? You're dreaming..

Chris Philp @chrisphilp_ @jryanxc96 Friendly reminder the Red Sox refused to pay Boegarts and Mookie Betts so they probably won’t pay Shohei either @jryanxc96 Friendly reminder the Red Sox refused to pay Boegarts and Mookie Betts so they probably won’t pay Shohei either

Conversely, some are beginning to believe that the Los Angeles Angels might deal Ohtani before the trade deadline. With the superstar's contract expiring anyway, many believe that this option could be the team's only chance at retaining value out of Ohtani.

Bryan Riggs 🇮🇪🇳🇴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸🧢🥋 @BryanRiggs @jryanxc96 There had better be a plan. I am so tired of off-seasons where there is zero plan and we are not players. @jryanxc96 There had better be a plan. I am so tired of off-seasons where there is zero plan and we are not players.

John Klimeck @KlimeckJohn @jryanxc96 Why would Ohtani choose the Red Sox, over other teams. He won’t @jryanxc96 Why would Ohtani choose the Red Sox, over other teams. He won’t

As for the Red Sox, there are certainly poorer teams. However, fans of the team evidently feel, in their heart of hearts, that the appetite for such a significant committment may just be too much for Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and the team's owner John Henry.

Lambert @jspencer67



Ohtani stays in LA or goes to the Mets @jryanxc96 Not a chance Bloom spends what it would takeOhtani stays in LA or goes to the Mets @jryanxc96 Not a chance Bloom spends what it would takeOhtani stays in LA or goes to the Mets

Roger Fritz @rogercfr @jryanxc96 Yes that’s what will happen they will fire Bloom sign Ohtani for a lot of $ decimate the baseball operations and scouting staff, trade off prospects for vets…and most importantly not win. They will be the Angels. @jryanxc96 Yes that’s what will happen they will fire Bloom sign Ohtani for a lot of $ decimate the baseball operations and scouting staff, trade off prospects for vets…and most importantly not win. They will be the Angels.

Eric Downey @EDowneyOfficial

Until I see it, I won’t believe it.

Great to dream though. @jryanxc96 I dream of this, but I also dreamt Chaim Bloom would quit for the good of the team.Until I see it, I won’t believe it.Great to dream though. @jryanxc96 I dream of this, but I also dreamt Chaim Bloom would quit for the good of the team.Until I see it, I won’t believe it.Great to dream though.

Shohei Ohtani contract may be worth more than nachos and beer

While the fan's intent is certainly well-meaning, the math may be a little skewed. With some now prediciting a deal in the $650 millions for a 10-year range, the market will not tolerate any half-measures from teams. As such, it will pay to make sure the math is done before any offers are sent.

