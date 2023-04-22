Red Sox Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for wantaway pitcher Tanner Houck

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck has become one of the most improved players in the roster for the start of the 2023 season. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut in 2020.

He has shown flashes of brilliance on the mound. With Tanner on his way to potentially becoming one of the top pitchers in the game, it is no surprise that teams around the league might become interested in acquiring him. Here are three possible landing spots for the wantaway pitcher:

Many teams might be interested in acquiring Tanner Houck

#1 - Tanner Houck could trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have a deep farm system and could offer the Red Sox some intriguing prospects in exchange for Houck. The Dodgers have also been looking to add starting pitching depth, and Houck would fit nicely into their rotation. A potential trade package could include catcher Diego Cartaya, outfielder Andy Pages, and right-handed pitcher Michael Grove.

Diego Carataya is one of the Dodgers top prospects.

#2 - San Diego Padres

The Padres have been looking to bolster their rotation, and Houck could be the perfect addition to their starting staff. The Padres could offer the Red Sox a package centered around shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who struggled in his first season in San Diego. A potential trade could also include right-handed pitcher Ryan Weathers, who has shown flashes of brilliance in his young career.

The Padres could offer to trade Ha Seong Kim for Tanner Houck

#3 - New York Mets

The Mets have been in need of starting pitching all season long, especially after their rotations and bullpen were hit by injuries. Houck could be the answer to their problems. The Mets have a strong farm system and could offer the Red Sox a package centered around infielder Ronny Mauricio, who is considered one of the top prospects in baseball.

The Mets have the best prospects that could see a trade for Tanner Houck

Houck is a talented young pitcher who could help any team looking to bolster its starting rotation. While the Red Sox would prefer to keep him, they may ultimately decide to trade him if the right offer comes along.

The Dodgers, Padres and Mets are all teams that could benefit from Houck's services, and a potential trade could involve a package of top prospects and young talent. Only time will tell where Houck ends up, but it's clear that teams around the league are keeping a close eye on the talented right-hander.

