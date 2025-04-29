Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 29, MLB 2025

American East Division rivals meet on Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 1 of a three-game series. This will be the fifth game of the season series between the rivals, and the Blue Jays have won three of the first four.

Both teams are right around the .500 mark heading into this matchup, and this should be an extremely competitive division. Here is a look at the odds for the series opener and a prediction for how things will go.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays prediction

Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn

The Red Sox will have Garrett Crochet on the mound to begin this series, and he's one of the top pitchers in the American League. Crochet is 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA so far this season, and he's capable of completely shutting down an opponent.

Alex Bregman is having a big season for the Red Sox as he leads the team with a .319 batting average and 22 RBIs. Boston has been a great offensive team to begin the year, and they have the pitching to back it up.

The Blue Jays have hit just 15 home runs through the first 28 games of the season, and that is something that needs to change. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has struggled at the plate, and he's expected to carry this team.

Toronto will have Bowden Francis on the mound. He is 2-3 with a 3.58 ERA on the year. Francis won't be able to match Crochet as the Red Sox will win the series opener.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds:

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -145, Toronto Blue Jays +120

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+120), Blue Jays +1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays injuries:

Boston Red Sox injury report:

Connor Wong (C): 10-Day IL (Left pinkie fracture)

Richard Fitts (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right mild pectoral strain)

Kutter Crawford (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)

Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)

Lucas Giolito (RHP): 15-Day IL (Low grade left hamstring strain)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report:

Daulton Varsho (CF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff surgery)

Erik Swanson (RHP): 15-Day IL (Median nerve entrapment)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Max Scherzer (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays picks:

Boston is the team to back when making picks in this game, as the pitching matchup favors them. Not only will the Red Sox win the game, but they will do it convincingly.

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -145

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)

