Red Sox vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

The Boston Red Sox are alive in their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves after a come from behind in the second game of the series on Saturday. They will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Ad

The home team trailed 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning on Saturday. Jarren Duran cut the deficit with a two-run home run, but Austin Riley's RBI single made it 6-2 after four innings.

Boston's All-Star slugger Rafael Devers led the charge in the second half of the game as he made it 6-3 with a base hit before Alex Bregman.added another run with an RBI double.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Duran came up with a game-tying single in the eighth inning to make it 6-6 and Devers came in clutch with a solo home run in the ninth to walk it off for the hosts.

Ad

Trending

Red Sox vs. Braves prediction

The Red Sox overcame the Braves with clutch hits from their All-Star trio and are expected to finish the job in the series finale against Atlanta. Boston will send Bryan Bello to the mound in the series finale for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a solid 2.33 ERA.

For the Braves, the bullpen cost them Game 2 and they will need to back Spencer Schwellenbach on the mound on Sunday. Schwellenbach has a 3.31 ERA after nine starts with a 2-3 record.

Ad

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 6, Atlanta Braves 4

Red Sox vs. Braves odds

Money Line: Boston Red Sox +113, Atlanta Braves -133

Run Spread: Red Sox (-144), Braves (+121)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-115), Under 9 (-105)

Red Sox vs. Braves injuries

Boston Red Sox injury report:

Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (Back)

Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (Knee)

Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (Shoulder)

Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (Shoulder)

Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (Flexor)

Ad

Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (Pectoral)

Atlanta Braves injury report:

Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (Knee)

Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (Hamstring)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (Knee)

Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (Wrist)

Reynaldo López: 60-Day IL (Shoulder)

Red Sox vs. Braves picks

The series decider on Sunday is expected to be another hard-fought contest between two teams trying to put together a winning run. Focus on the Red Sox for the picks for the series finale.

Ad

Money Line: Red Sox (+113)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-115)

Run Spread: Red Sox (-144)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More