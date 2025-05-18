Red Sox vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 18, 2025

The Boston Red Sox are alive in their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves after a come from behind in the second game of the series on Saturday. They will play the rubber game of the series on Sunday at Fenway Park, at 1:35 p.m. ET.
The home team trailed 5-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning on Saturday. Jarren Duran cut the deficit with a two-run home run, but Austin Riley's RBI single made it 6-2 after four innings.
Boston's All-Star slugger Rafael Devers led the charge in the second half of the game as he made it 6-3 with a base hit before Alex Bregman.added another run with an RBI double.
Duran came up with a game-tying single in the eighth inning to make it 6-6 and Devers came in clutch with a solo home run in the ninth to walk it off for the hosts.
Red Sox vs. Braves prediction
The Red Sox overcame the Braves with clutch hits from their All-Star trio and are expected to finish the job in the series finale against Atlanta. Boston will send Bryan Bello to the mound in the series finale for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a solid 2.33 ERA.
For the Braves, the bullpen cost them Game 2 and they will need to back Spencer Schwellenbach on the mound on Sunday. Schwellenbach has a 3.31 ERA after nine starts with a 2-3 record.
Prediction: Boston Red Sox 6, Atlanta Braves 4
Red Sox vs. Braves odds
Money Line: Boston Red Sox +113, Atlanta Braves -133
Run Spread: Red Sox (-144), Braves (+121)
Total Runs: Over 9 (-115), Under 9 (-105)
Red Sox vs. Braves injuries
Boston Red Sox injury report:
Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (Back)
Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (Knee)
Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (Shoulder)
Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (Shoulder)
Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (Flexor)
Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (Pectoral)
Atlanta Braves injury report:
Ronald Acuna: 10-Day IL (Knee)
Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (Hamstring)
Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (Knee)
Ignacio Alvarez: 60-Day IL (Wrist)
Reynaldo López: 60-Day IL (Shoulder)
Red Sox vs. Braves picks
The series decider on Sunday is expected to be another hard-fought contest between two teams trying to put together a winning run. Focus on the Red Sox for the picks for the series finale.
Money Line: Red Sox (+113)
Total Runs: Over 9 (-115)
Run Spread: Red Sox (-144)