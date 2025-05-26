Red Sox vs Brewers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 26, 2025

The Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers are set to kickoff a three-game interleague series on Memorial Day. Boston comes into this game with a record of 27-28 on the season, while Milwaukee is at 26-28 so far in 2025.

These are two teams that have goals of playing in the postseason, and getting things turned around soon will be a major key. Here is a look at the odds for this game, and a prediction for the series opener.

Red Sox vs. Brewers prediction

Garrett Crochet is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Boston Red Sox will have ace Garrett Crochet on the mound in this game, and that should give them an edge. Crochet has gone just 4-3 so far this season, but does have an ERA that is sitting at 1.98 on the year.

Rafael Devers has been one of the best hitters in baseball this season as he has 12 home runs and 48 RBIs. Boston is trying to win with a number of young players in the lineup, and that has made them inconsistent.

Milwaukee is going to have Chad Patrick making this start, and he is 2-4 with a 3.23 ERA so far this season. Patrick is going to struggle in this game, forcing the Brewers to go into the bullpen.

Christian Yelich is leading the team with nine home runs and 30 RBIs, but he doesn't always get a ton of help. Look for Crochet to set the tone for Boston as it wins the series opener.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 5, Milwaukee Brewers 3

Red Sox vs. Brewers odds

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -160, Milwaukee Brewers +135

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+115), Brewers +1.5 (-135)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN), Under 7.5 (-120)

Red Sox vs. Brewers injuries

Boston Red Sox injury report

Romy Gonzalez (INF): 10-Day IL (Left quad contusion)

Richard Fitts (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right mild pectoral strain)

Alex Bregman (3B): 10-Day IL (Right quad strain)

Triston Casas (1B): 60-Day IL (Ruptured patellar tendon)

Tanner Houck (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor pronator strain)

Kutter Crawford (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)

Milwaukee Brewers injury report

Quinn Priester (RHP): Day to day (Right middle finger blister)

Jose Quintana (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)

Brandon Woodruff (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

DL Hall (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat strain)

Nestor Cortes (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow flexor strain)

Blake Perkins (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shin fracture)

Red Sox vs. Brewers picks

Despite playing on the road in this game, focusing on the Boston Red Sox when making picks is going to be the strategy.

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -160

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+115)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN)

