Red Sox vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025

Wrigley Field is set for a Game 2 showdown as the Red Sox look to punch back after Seiya Suzuki’s fireworks lit up Friday's series opener.

Chicago’s ace Shota Imanaga takes the ball, riding a wave of precision and poise, while Boston counters with Brayan Bello, who’s becoming one AL’s toughest arms.

With playoff races heating up and hitters like Suzuki and Alex Bregman in midseason form, this clash has all the ingredients of a classic power, pitching, and pressure under the Chicago lights.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Shota Imanaga ( Cubs)

Imanaga has been impeccable this season, entering Saturday's game with a stellar 6-3 record, 2.65 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 14 starts. He was dominant in his last outing against the Yankees, spinning seven innings of two-hit ball with just one run allowed and six strikeouts. With pinpoint control and soft contact rates, Imanaga has become the Cubs’ most reliable arm in 2025.

Brayan Bello (Red Sox)

Bello has solidified his role as Boston rotation's anchor, going 6-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 91.2 innings. He delivered a gem against Tampa Bay in his last start—6.1 innings of one-run ball without issuing a walk. Bello mixes mid-90s heat with a sharp changeup and if he keeps his command tight, he’s more than capable of matching Imanaga.

Hot Hitters

Seiya Suzuki:

Seiya Suzuki remains a key offensive force for the Cubs, batting .265 with 26 home runs and 80 RBIs in 2025. He came through in a big way on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a clutch three-run homer that powered Chicago to a 4-1 win over Boston.

Alex Bregman:

Alex Bregman is putting together a strong 2025 campaign, hitting .297 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Known for his disciplined approach and clutch bat, Bregman continues to be a steady presence in the middle of the Astros’ lineup. With a near .300 average and consistent production, he remains a key threat in run-scoring situations.

Injury Report

Red Sox:

Tanner Houck (elbow) – Nearing return

Triston Casas (shoulder) – Likely out for the season

Zack Kelly, Luis Guerrero (bullpen) – Mid-July returns are possible

Liam Hendriks (hip) – Expected late July

Cubs:

Miguel Amaya (oblique) – Could return next week

Jameson Taillon (calf) – August return

Justin Steele (elbow) – Out for the season

Javier Assad, Eli Morgan (IL) – Long-term absences

Current Odds

Red Sox Run Line (+1.5): −164

Cubs Run Line (−1.5): +134

Total (9 Runs):

Over: −105

Under: −115

Moneyline:

Red Sox: +124

Cubs: −151

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Red Sox 3

Top Bets:

Cubs Moneyline (−151) – Imanaga’s elite form and matchup advantage at home make Chicago the sensible play. Under 9 Total Runs (−115) – Both starters have sharp control; expect a tighter game.

Value Parlay: Cubs ML + Under 9, combining pitcher edge with run-limit expectations offers solid upside.

