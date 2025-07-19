  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Red Sox vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025

Red Sox vs. Cubs: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 19, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 19, 2025 11:39 GMT
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

Wrigley Field is set for a Game 2 showdown as the Red Sox look to punch back after Seiya Suzuki’s fireworks lit up Friday's series opener.

Ad

Chicago’s ace Shota Imanaga takes the ball, riding a wave of precision and poise, while Boston counters with Brayan Bello, who’s becoming one AL’s toughest arms.

With playoff races heating up and hitters like Suzuki and Alex Bregman in midseason form, this clash has all the ingredients of a classic power, pitching, and pressure under the Chicago lights.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Shota Imanaga ( Cubs)

Imanaga has been impeccable this season, entering Saturday's game with a stellar 6-3 record, 2.65 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 14 starts. He was dominant in his last outing against the Yankees, spinning seven innings of two-hit ball with just one run allowed and six strikeouts. With pinpoint control and soft contact rates, Imanaga has become the Cubs’ most reliable arm in 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brayan Bello (Red Sox)

Bello has solidified his role as Boston rotation's anchor, going 6-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 91.2 innings. He delivered a gem against Tampa Bay in his last start—6.1 innings of one-run ball without issuing a walk. Bello mixes mid-90s heat with a sharp changeup and if he keeps his command tight, he’s more than capable of matching Imanaga.

Hot Hitters

Seiya Suzuki:

Seiya Suzuki remains a key offensive force for the Cubs, batting .265 with 26 home runs and 80 RBIs in 2025. He came through in a big way on Friday night, going 2-for-4 with a clutch three-run homer that powered Chicago to a 4-1 win over Boston.

Ad

Alex Bregman:

Alex Bregman is putting together a strong 2025 campaign, hitting .297 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs. Known for his disciplined approach and clutch bat, Bregman continues to be a steady presence in the middle of the Astros’ lineup. With a near .300 average and consistent production, he remains a key threat in run-scoring situations.

Injury Report

Red Sox:

  • Tanner Houck (elbow) – Nearing return
  • Triston Casas (shoulder) – Likely out for the season
  • Zack Kelly, Luis Guerrero (bullpen) – Mid-July returns are possible
  • Liam Hendriks (hip) – Expected late July
Ad

Cubs:

  • Miguel Amaya (oblique) – Could return next week
  • Jameson Taillon (calf) – August return
  • Justin Steele (elbow) – Out for the season
  • Javier Assad, Eli Morgan (IL) – Long-term absences

Current Odds

  • Red Sox Run Line (+1.5): −164
  • Cubs Run Line (−1.5): +134
  • Total (9 Runs):
  • Over: −105
  • Under: −115
  • Moneyline:
  • Red Sox: +124
  • Cubs: −151

Best Bets & Prediction

Final Score Prediction: Cubs 5, Red Sox 3

Top Bets:

  1. Cubs Moneyline (−151) – Imanaga’s elite form and matchup advantage at home make Chicago the sensible play.
  2. Under 9 Total Runs (−115) – Both starters have sharp control; expect a tighter game.

Value Parlay: Cubs ML + Under 9, combining pitcher edge with run-limit expectations offers solid upside.

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications