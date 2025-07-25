Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 25, 2025

A depleted LA Dodgers (60-43, 1st in NL West) offense pulled off an improbable 4-3 win in their series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Barring the three series sweeps to the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros, the defending champions are unbeaten in a series since June 10.
The Boston Red Sox's (55-49, 3rd in AL East) strong run, with 12 wins in 13 games, has been foiled by series losses to contender teams, the Chicago Cubs and, most recently, the Philadelphia Phillies. Every game is crucial for Boston as it sits in the third American League wildcard spot.
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 1: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT, Fenway Park.
Money Line: Dodgers (-125), Red Sox (+105)
Total Runs: Over/Under 10.5 runs
Weather: 85 degrees F, 34% precipitation, Wind 7 mph out
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 1: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Red Sox
- Marcelo Mayer: day-to-day (wrist),
- Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (ACL),
- Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip),
- Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique),
- Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Dodgers
- Ben Casparius: day-to-day (calf),
- Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow),
- Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee),
- Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm),
- Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Expected Lineups
Red Sox
- LF Jarren Duran L
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- DH R. Anthony L
- SS Trevor Story R
- RF Wilyer Abreu L
- CF C. Rafaela R
- 2B M. Mayer L
- C C. Narvaez R
- 1B Abraham Toro S
Dodgers
- SS Mookie Betts R
- DH S. Ohtani L
- 1B F. Freeman L
- C Will Smith R
- RF T. Hernandez R
- CF Andy Pages R
- LF M. Conforto L
- 3B Tommy Edman S
- 2B Hyeseong Kim L
Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game 1: Picks and Prediction
Both batting lineups have suffered in the last 10 games, with the Dodgers having a .216 collective batting average compared to the Red Sox's .199 average. Nevertheless, Shohei Ohtani will have a chance to set the Dodgers' record for most consecutive games with a homer, as he is currently at five.
Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 4.41 ERA) is set to battle Brayan Bello (6-4, 3.23 ERA) in the starter's battle, with both lineups expected to break their slump against them. The bullpen could be a deciding factor on Friday at Fenway Park.
Picks: Dodgers (-125), Over 10.5 runs
Prediction: Dodgers 6, Red Sox 5