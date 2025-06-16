Red Sox vs Mariners: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 16, 2025

The new look Red Sox will carry their win streak against the rejuvenated Mariners in the Emerald City for Game 1 of their three-game set. Boston's front office recently traded club stalwart Rafael Devers amid tension since the offseason due to the arrival of Alex Bregman, who shares the same role with the former.

The work of the Red Sox's batting lineup has already been cut out for them as they're set to face the returning Logan Gilbert, who has been out since April with a forearm injury. He holds a 1-1 record, 2.37 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 44 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings.

Red Sox vs. Mariners recent form and records

The Red Sox are set to bring their five-game winning streak into the new series on the road against Cal Raleigh and the Mariners. Spectators and analysts are closely monitoring the team to see how they would perform without Devers. They sit in fourth place in the AL East with a 37-36 record but have won eight games out of their last 10.

The Mariners, meanwhile, easily disposed of the Guardians at home in their most recent series. It was a welcome sign as just a series prior, they were shockingly swept by the Diamondbacks in Arizona. They're tucked in second place in the AL West with a 36-34 record.

Red Sox vs. Mariners odds

Money Line: BOS (+166), SEA (-182)

Run Spread: BOS +1.5 (-142), SEA -1.5 (+119)

Total Runs: O 7.5 (+109), U 7.5 (-131)

Red Sox vs. Yankees injuries

BOS injury report

Kutter Crawford (SP): 60-day IL (knee)

Tanner Houck (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas (1B): 60-day IL (knee)

Alex Bregman (3B): 10-day IL (quad)

Patrick Sandoval (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Masataka Yoshida (LF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Justin Slaten (RP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Wilyer Abreu (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Nick Burdi (RP): 15-day IL (foot)

Liam Hendriks (RP): 15-day IL (hip)

Chris Murphy (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

SEA injury report

Ryan Bliss (2B): 60-day IL (biceps)

Luke Raley (RF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Victor Robles (RF): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Bryce Miller (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Red Sox vs. Mariners projected lineup

BOS projected lineup

Jarren Duran (LF)

Abraham Toro (DH)

Carlos Narvaez (C)

Trevor Story (SS)

Roman Anthony (RF)

Kristian Campbell (2B)

Marcelo Mayer (3B)

Romy Gonzalez (1B)

Ceddanne Rafaela (CF)

Lucas Giolito (SP, 2-1 | 5.45 ERA | 31 K)

SEA projected lineup

J.P. Crawford (SS)

Julio Rodriguez (CF)

Cal Raleigh (C)

Jorge Polanco

Randy Arozarena (LF)

Rowdy Tellez (1B)

Dominic Canzone (RF)

Ben Williamson (3B)

Cole Young (2B)

Logan Gilbert (SP, 1-1 | 2.37 ERA | 44 K)

Red Sox vs. Mariners and game prediction

Given that this is the first matchup without club legend Rafael Devers, combined with the return of the prolific Logan Gilbert, the Mariners are heavily favored in the contest. Expect Seattle to win this game comfortably.

Run Line: SEA -1.5 (+119)

Total Runs: U 7.5 (-131)

Prediction: SEA wins, 4-2

