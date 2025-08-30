Red Sox vs. Pirates: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - August 30, 2025

Yet another Paul Skenes masterclass helped the Pittsburgh Pirates prevail over the Boston Red Sox in the series opener. It was the Pirates' 60th win of the season, but with 76 losses, they remain last in the NL Central standings.
The Red Sox dropped behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings after Friday's loss. The Red Sox have lost four straight home games. They currently have a 75-61 record and are in the AL Wild Card positions.
Red Sox vs. Pirates Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT at Fenway Park
Money Line: Red Sox -179, Pirates +149
Total Runs: Over/Under is 9.0 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 73 degrees F, 1% precipitation, Wind 7 mph L-R
Red Sox vs. Pirates Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Red Sox
- Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps),
- Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf),
- Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor),
- Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (ACL),
- Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist),
- Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip),
- Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee),
- Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates
- Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin),
- Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Expected Lineups
Red Sox
- RF R. Anthony L
- 3B Alex Bregman R
- LF Jarren Duran L
- SS Trevor Story R
- DH M. Yoshida L
- 1B R. Gonzalez R
- CF C. Rafaela R
- 2B D. Hamilton L
- C C. Narvaez R
Pirates
- SS Jared Triolo R
- 2B N. Gonzales R
- RF B. Reynolds S
- LF Tommy Pham R
- DH A. McCutchen R
- C Joey Bart R
- CF A. Canario R
- 1B L. Peguero R
- 3B I. Kiner-Falefa R
Red Sox vs. Pirates Game 2: Expert Picks and Prediction
Pirates' Johan Oviedo (1-0, 3.60 ERA) battles Red Sox' Dustin May (7-10, 4.79 ERA) as the two starting pitchers for Saturday's game. Oviedo will make his fourth start of the season. He has earned one run each in his last two starts. In four starts after being acquired by the Red Sox, May is carrying a 1-3, 4.50 ERA record.
The Pirates' pitching will be tested again. They have a collective 2.55 ERA in the last ten games and have also won 40 of their 63 games when they avoided a home run. They will have to contain Roman Anthony, who has seven RBIs and four home runs in the last ten games.
In the same stretch, Jared Triolo is 14 for 33, hitting six extra base hits for the Pirates. The Red Sox, however, have a better collective figure of 2.37 ERA in the last ten stretch.
Prediction: Red Sox 5, Pirates 4
Picks: Red Sox ML (-179), Under 9.0 runs