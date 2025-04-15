  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Red Sox vs. Rays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

Red Sox vs. Rays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified Apr 15, 2025 14:03 GMT
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn
Red Sox vs. Rays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025 - [Source: Imagn]

The Tampa Bay Rays will be out to win back-to-back series for the second time on Tuesday when they host the Boston Red Sox from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Kevin Cash's squad got a leg up in the series after trouncing their division rivals 16-1 in the opener. The win moved the Rays to 5-2 in the last seven meetings between the two teams dating back to last year.

Ad

Ryan Pepiot will be gunning for back-to-back wins in his fourth start when he runs up against Walker Buehler in the second of this three-game set.

Red Sox vs. Rays recent form and records

Boston

It's been a swift fall from grace for the Red Sox since ripping off a season-high five-game win streak that included a series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, the team has only managed two wins the last eight times it stepped between the lines, resulting in putting $100-per-bet MLB bettors $663 in the red.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To date, Boston has cost its supporters $330 overall with a majority of the deficit incurred on the road where the team owns a losing 4-7 record (-$373).

Tampa Bay

Monday's series opening win saw the Rays claw back to .500 overall at 8-8. The record currently finds the team in third place of the AL East behind the Yankees and Blue Jays. The triumph moved Tampa to 8-5 as a host overall, with MLB bettors taking in $110 worth of profit through their 13 played games.

Ad

Tampa Bay opened at +850 to win the division pennant. Despite currently sitting in third place, the Rays' in-season +800 odds remain the longest among the five teams that comprise the division.

Injuries

Boston

  • Connor Wong C 10 Day IL - Hand
  • Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Richard Fitts SP 15 Day IL - Pectoral
  • Liam Hendriks RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
  • Kutter Crawford SP 15 Day IL - Knee
  • Brayan Bello SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Lucas Giolito SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring
  • Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Ad

Tampa Bay

  • Richie Palacios 2B 10 Day IL - Finger
  • Jonny DeLuca RF 10 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Josh Lowe RF 10 Day IL - Oblique
  • Ha-Seong Kim SS 10 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Alex Faedo RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Kevin Kelly RP 15 Day IL - Glute
  • Shane McClanahan SP 15 Day IL - Triceps
  • Nate Lavender RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Walker Buehler (1-1, 5.74 ERA in 2025)

  • Buehler has allowed 18 hits (3 HR) and 10 ER with a 14:2 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
  • Buehler tossed 6.1 innings of four hit and 1 ER ball with a 7:1 K/BB ratio against Toronto in last start.
  • This will be his first career start against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ad

Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 3.38 ERA in 2025)

  • Pepiot has allowed 17 hits (4 HR) and 6 ER with a 16:7 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.
  • Pepiot tossed 5.0 innings of six hit and 3 ER ball with a 5:3 K/BB ratio against Los Angeles Angels in last start.
  • Pepiot is 0-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 20:6 K/BB ratio in 14.0 career IP thrown against Boston.

Must-Watch Hitters

Boston

Since erupting for those 18 runs in the finale of that series against St. Louis, the Red Sox offense has gone dormant combining for just 15 runs over its last eight games.

Ad

Trevor Story has continued to swing a hot stick during the rough patch however, hitting safely in five straight with a double, home run, and four RBIs. Attacking his Hits + Runs + RBIs prop is recommended with it offering a plus-money return.

Ad

Tampa Bay

The Rays have been swinging scorching hot sticks since being held to one run in the 10-run dismantling at the hands of the Angels. They've plated 34 runs over their last four games, and Yandy Diaz has been one of the main reasons why.

Tampa's leadoff hitter enters tonight with home runs in back-to-back games and hits in five of his last six. While he's never stepped into the box to oppose Walker Buehler before, his bat is simply too hot to ignore.

Ad
Ad

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/15Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Boston Red Sox+114+1.5 -185O 9 -102
Tampa Bay Rays-135-1.5 +154U 9 -118
Ad

Red Sox vs. Rays expert picks and game prediction

It may be tough for some after the Red Sox got blasted yesterday, but it's worth turning the page and backing them in Game 2 of the series at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston, for all intents and purposes, has been an enormous disappointment to start the year. Everyone was drinking the Kool-Aid initially, but the mediocre start has all the talking heads spewing venom. Stay the course and don't be shocked if they pull a page from Tampa's playbook and cruise to a 10-plus run victory in the rematch.

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction: Boston Wins 15-5

About the author
Mike Rose

Mike Rose

Twitter icon

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.

While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.

Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.

When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue.

Know More

Edited by Mike Rose
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications