Red Sox vs. Rays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 15, MLB 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays will be out to win back-to-back series for the second time on Tuesday when they host the Boston Red Sox from George M. Steinbrenner Field. Kevin Cash's squad got a leg up in the series after trouncing their division rivals 16-1 in the opener. The win moved the Rays to 5-2 in the last seven meetings between the two teams dating back to last year.

Ryan Pepiot will be gunning for back-to-back wins in his fourth start when he runs up against Walker Buehler in the second of this three-game set.

Red Sox vs. Rays recent form and records

Boston

It's been a swift fall from grace for the Red Sox since ripping off a season-high five-game win streak that included a series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals. Since then, the team has only managed two wins the last eight times it stepped between the lines, resulting in putting $100-per-bet MLB bettors $663 in the red.

To date, Boston has cost its supporters $330 overall with a majority of the deficit incurred on the road where the team owns a losing 4-7 record (-$373).

Tampa Bay

Monday's series opening win saw the Rays claw back to .500 overall at 8-8. The record currently finds the team in third place of the AL East behind the Yankees and Blue Jays. The triumph moved Tampa to 8-5 as a host overall, with MLB bettors taking in $110 worth of profit through their 13 played games.

Tampa Bay opened at +850 to win the division pennant. Despite currently sitting in third place, the Rays' in-season +800 odds remain the longest among the five teams that comprise the division.

Injuries

Boston

Connor Wong C 10 Day IL - Hand

Masataka Yoshida LF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Richard Fitts SP 15 Day IL - Pectoral

Liam Hendriks RP 15 Day IL - Elbow

Kutter Crawford SP 15 Day IL - Knee

Brayan Bello SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Lucas Giolito SP 15 Day IL - Hamstring

Chris Murphy RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Zach Penrod SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Patrick Sandoval SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Tampa Bay

Richie Palacios 2B 10 Day IL - Finger

Jonny DeLuca RF 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Josh Lowe RF 10 Day IL - Oblique

Ha-Seong Kim SS 10 Day IL - Shoulder

Alex Faedo RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder

Kevin Kelly RP 15 Day IL - Glute

Shane McClanahan SP 15 Day IL - Triceps

Nate Lavender RP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Walker Buehler (1-1, 5.74 ERA in 2025)

Buehler has allowed 18 hits (3 HR) and 10 ER with a 14:2 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Buehler tossed 6.1 innings of four hit and 1 ER ball with a 7:1 K/BB ratio against Toronto in last start.

This will be his first career start against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 3.38 ERA in 2025)

Pepiot has allowed 17 hits (4 HR) and 6 ER with a 16:7 K/BB ratio in three 2025 starts.

Pepiot tossed 5.0 innings of six hit and 3 ER ball with a 5:3 K/BB ratio against Los Angeles Angels in last start.

Pepiot is 0-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 20:6 K/BB ratio in 14.0 career IP thrown against Boston.

Must-Watch Hitters

Boston

Since erupting for those 18 runs in the finale of that series against St. Louis, the Red Sox offense has gone dormant combining for just 15 runs over its last eight games.

Trevor Story has continued to swing a hot stick during the rough patch however, hitting safely in five straight with a double, home run, and four RBIs. Attacking his Hits + Runs + RBIs prop is recommended with it offering a plus-money return.

Tampa Bay

The Rays have been swinging scorching hot sticks since being held to one run in the 10-run dismantling at the hands of the Angels. They've plated 34 runs over their last four games, and Yandy Diaz has been one of the main reasons why.

Tampa's leadoff hitter enters tonight with home runs in back-to-back games and hits in five of his last six. While he's never stepped into the box to oppose Walker Buehler before, his bat is simply too hot to ignore.

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds

Tuesday 4/15 Money Line Run Line Total Runs Boston Red Sox +114 +1.5 -185 O 9 -102 Tampa Bay Rays -135 -1.5 +154 U 9 -118

Red Sox vs. Rays expert picks and game prediction

It may be tough for some after the Red Sox got blasted yesterday, but it's worth turning the page and backing them in Game 2 of the series at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Boston, for all intents and purposes, has been an enormous disappointment to start the year. Everyone was drinking the Kool-Aid initially, but the mediocre start has all the talking heads spewing venom. Stay the course and don't be shocked if they pull a page from Tampa's playbook and cruise to a 10-plus run victory in the rematch.

Red Sox vs. Rays Prediction: Boston Wins 15-5

