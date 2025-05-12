Red Sox vs. Tigers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 12, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are set to begin a three-game series on Monday night at Comerica Park. This is a series between two of the better teams in the American League, and the entire series should be highly competitive.
Boston comes into this game with a record of 22-20, while Detroit is even better at 26-15 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for Game 1 of this series and a prediction for how things will play out.
Red Sox vs. Tigers prediction
The Boston Red Sox are going to be sending Tanner Houck to the mound to begin the series, and he is looking to turn his season around. Houck comes into this game with a record of 0-2 and currently has an ERA of 6.10.
Boston has been a good offensive team so far this season as they have belted 50 home runs to go along with a .254 batting average. Alex Bregman is leading the charge on offense as he is batting .311 and showing off some power as well.
Spencer Torkelson is having a huge year for the Tigers at the plate as he leads the team with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. Detroit has been finding a way to score runs, and they have a very deep lineup.
Jackson Jobe is set to pitch for the Tigers on Monday, and he is 2-0 with a 4.88 ERA this season. Boston should have some success on offense in this game, as they are able to win the series opener.
Prediction: Boston Red Sox 4, Detroit Tigers 3
Red Sox vs. Tigers odds
Money Line: Boston Red Sox -110, Detroit Tigers -110
Run Spread: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+160), Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)
Red Sox vs. Tigers injuries
Boston Red Sox injury report
Romy Gonzalez (IF): 10-Day IL (Left quad contusion)
Walker Buehler (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Kutter Crawford (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)
Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)
Trison Casas (1B): 10-Day IL (Ruptured patellar tendon, left knee)
Detroit Tigers injury report
Casey Mize (RHP): 15-Day IL (Mild left hamstring strain)
Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff muscle strain)
Jake Rogers (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)
Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm nerve discomfort)
Red Sox vs. Tigers picks
Even though the Tigers have been better so far this season, Boston is going to find enough offense to win in the series opener.
Money Line: Boston Red Sox -110
Run Spread: Detroit Tigers +1.5 (-190)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)