Red Sox vs. Tigers: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 13, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers are set to meet up for Game 2 of their series on Tuesday at Comerica Park. Detroit came away with a massive 14-2 win in the series opener.

The loss dropped the Red Sox to 22-21 on the season, while Detroit is now sitting at 27-15. Here is a look at the odds that are set for Game 2 on Tuesday night, and some predictions that should be made.

Red Sox vs. Tigers prediction

Alex Bregman is hitting well - Source: Imagn

The Boston Red Sox need a great start from Brayan Bello on Tuesday night, and he has been pitching well this season. Bello comes into this game with a 2-0 record with a 2.01 ERA this season.

Alex Bregman is hitting .309 this season and Rafael Devers has driven in 31 runs. Boston is dealing with some injuries this season, but they still have enough talent to win this game.

Spencer Torkelson comes into this game with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. Detroit was great on offense in the series opener, and they have shown that ability.

Tyler Holton has gone 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA this season for the Tigers, and he's going to get the start in this game. Boston should have some offensive success in this matchup as they pick up a big win.

Prediction: Boston Red Sox 6, Detroit Tigers 4

Red Sox vs. Tigers odds

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -115, Detroit Tigers -105

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+145), Tigers +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Red Sox vs. Tigers injuries

Boston Red Sox injury report:

Walker Buehler (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Romy Gonzalez (INF): 10-Day IL (Left quad contusion)

Kutter Crawford (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)

Richard Fitts (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right mild pectoral strain)

Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)

Triston Casas (1B): 10-Day IL (Ruptured patellar tendon, left knee)

Detroit Tigers injury report:

Matt Vierling (OF): 10-Day IL (Right rotator cuff strain)

Wenceel Perez (CF): 60-Day IL (Lumbar spine inflammation)

Casey Mize (RHP): 15-Day IL (Mild left hamstring strain)

Jake Rogers (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Alex Cobb (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip inflammation)

Jose Urquidy (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Parker Meadows (OF): 60-Day IL (Right upper arm nerve discomfort)

Red Sox vs. Tigers picks

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers should play a much more competitve game on Tuesday night, but this time it will be the Red Sox that win. Focus on Boston when making picks in this matchup.

Money Line: Boston Red Sox -115

Run Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)

