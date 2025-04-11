Red Sox vs. White Sox: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 11, MLB 2025

The Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox in the opening clash of their three-game series at Rate Field on Friday evening.
The Red Sox haven't quite delivered on their potential and are a .500 team. Meanwhile, the White Sox have been just as poor as most analysts predicted and hold a meager .167 winning percentage.
Red Sox vs. White Sox recent record
The Red Sox will head into this series with a 5-5 record this season. They will have regained their confidence after snapping a three-game losing streak with a hard-fought 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Thursday evening.
The White Sox, meanwhile, are 2-10 for the season, the worst record in the MLB among the 30 teams. They are yet to win a game this month after an encouraging start to their campaign. The team is on an eight-game losing run after getting swept on the road by the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians.
Red Sox vs. White Sox baseball betting odds
Red Sox v. White Sox injuries
Red Sox injury report
Liam Hendriks (RHP): 15-day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear/sore back)
Lucas Giolito (RHP): 15-day IL (Low grade left hamstring strain)
Conor Wong (C): 10-day IL (Left pinkie fracture)
Kutter Cawford (RHP): 15-day IL (Right patellar soreness)
Patrick Sandoval (LHP): 60-day IL (Left UCL injury)
Chris Murphy (LHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)
White Sox injury report
Mike Tauchmann (OF): 10-day IL (Right hamstring strain)
Korey Lee (C): 10-day IL (Left ankle sprain)
Andrew Benintendi (OF): 10-day IL (Left adductor strain)
Josh Rojas (3B): 10-day IL (Hairline fracture in right big toe)
Mason Adams (LHP): Out for season (Tommy John surgery)
Bryan Ramos (3B): 10-day IL (Right elbow strain)
Drew Thorpe (RHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Prelander Beroa (RHP): Grade 1 (Right Elbow Strain)
Ky Bush (LHP): 60-day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Red Sox vs. White Sox picks
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+108)
Sean Newcomb is set to start on the mound for the Red Sox, while Davis Martin is expected to be the starting pitcher for the White Sox. Both pitchers have an 0-1 record with an ERA over 5.00, so it may be a pretty high-scoring game.
Rafael Devers Total Bases: 2+ (+120)
Rafael Devers had a disastrous start to the 2025 campaign but has been red hot with the bat off late. He has hit .429/.488/.657 since the turn of the month, with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs and an OPS of 1.145.
Red Sox vs. White Sox prediction
Despite having a losing record on the road at the moment, the Red Sox are still the big favorites to win. Their powerful lineup should score plenty of runs to pick up an easy victory. The two wins the White Sox have picked up thus far have both come at home, but they have scored the fewest runs in the MLB.
Prediction: Red Sox 9, White Sox 4