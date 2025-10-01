Red Sox vs. Yankees: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - October 1, 2025 | AL Wild Card Series

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox meet in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Boston won Game 1 to grab a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series, so a victory tonight would advance them to the ALDS.

The Yankees, who had 94 regular-season victories, are now staring into an elimination game with home-field advantage. This is the 15th game of the season between these arch enemies, with Boston leading the season series 10-4. Both sides are coming into this game on a hot streak, the Yankees having taken eight of their previous ten and the Red Sox seven of ten, which makes for a must-see elimination showdown.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Starting Pitchers

Brayan Bello - Red Sox

Bello steps into the AL Wild Card spotlight with high upside and a fastball-heavy arsenal. He’s young and aggressive, when he pounds the zone he forces contact early and keeps pitch counts low, which is valuable against a Yankees lineup that punishes mistakes. Boston needs length from Bello to avoid early bullpen strain after Crochet’s big Game 1.

Carlos Rodon - Yankees

Rodon is the battle-tested big-game arm that New York needs in a make-or-break role: he combines breakup material with the ability to miss bats when his release point and sequencing align. Look for the Yankees to rely on Rodon to pitch deep and for their offense to be patient, taking advantage of errors to return the series to Boston.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Hot Hitters

Red Sox - Alex Bregman/ Masataka Yoshida (pinch-hit hero in Game 1)

Boston's offense is constructed on on-base work and middle-of-the-order power, but Yoshida and Bregman are the ones who drive innings and produce runs. Masataka Yoshida's pinch-hit two-run single in Game 1 turned the game and highlights how bench/role players can be important in October.

Yankees - Aaron Judge / Giancarlo Stanton / Anthony Volpe

New York's threepower is the natural counterblow, Judge and Stanton can single-handedly change a game with one at-bat, and Volpe's contact and speed provide late-game pressure. The Yankees must have their big sticks get going early against Bello to free up Rodon

Red Sox vs. Yankees Injury Report

Boston Red Sox

Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (arm)

Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat)

Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot)

Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (ACL)

Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip)

Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee)

Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee)

Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

New York Yankees

Jazz Chisholm: Day-to-day (forearm)

Brent Headrick: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (back)

Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Red Sox +1.5 (−157) / Yankees −1.5 (+129)

Red Sox +1.5 (−157) / Yankees −1.5 (+129) Total: Over 7.5 (+103) / Under 7.5 (−125)

Over 7.5 (+103) / Under 7.5 (−125) Moneyline: Red Sox +148 / Yankees −181

Best Bets & Prediction

Aaron Judge 2+ Total Bases Under 7.5 (−125) Yankees Moneyline (-181)

Final score prediction: Yankees 3, Red Sox 2

