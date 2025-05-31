Reds vs Cubs: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 31, 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will play Game 2 of their series on Saturday. Cincinnati took the series opener 6-2, and the Cubs will now try to respond.
The Reds are sitting at 29-29 on the year with the win on Friday, while the Cubs have been much better at 35-22, leading the division. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and some predictions that should be made.
Reds vs. Cubs prediction
The Reds showed off their power in the series opener, and they have shown that ability throughout the year. Elly De La Cruz is having a huge season for the Reds as he leads the team with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs.
Nick Lodolo is going to start for the Reds and he is 4-4 with a 3.39 ERA this season. Lodolo hasn't been extremely consistent, but he can be dominant when he's pitching well.
The Cubs are going to go with Drew Pomeranz as an opener in this game. Chicago is trying to piece together the pitching staff, but they have an offense that can deliver.
Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the team with 15 home runs, but this lineup is full of offensive talent. Look for the Cubs to put on a show on offense in this matchup as they roll to a win.
Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati Reds 3
Reds vs. Cubs odds
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds +140, Chicago Cubs -165
Run Spread: Reds +1.5 (-160), Cubs -1.5 (+135)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)
Reds vs. Cubs injuries
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Austin Hays (OF/DH): 10-Day IL (Left foot contusion)
Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)
Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)
Tyler Callihan (LF/2B); 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)
Brandon Williamson (LHP): Likely 2026 (Torn UCL)
Chicago Cubs injury report
Shota Imanaga (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
Miguel Amaya (C): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Javier Assad (RHP): 60-Day IL (MIld left oblique strain)
Porter Hodge (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique discomfort)
Tyson Miller (RHP): 60-Day IL (Left hip impingement)
Justin Steele (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow)
Reds vs. Cubs picks
The outcome of this game will be much different as the series opener and focusing on the Cubs when making picks is the way to go.
Money Line: Chicago Cubs -165
Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+135)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105)