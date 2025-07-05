Reds vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 5, 2025

The Reds rolled into Citizens Bank Park last night and made a statement, outslugging the Phillies 9-6 in a back-and-forth battle to open the series. In a game packed with fireworks, Cincinnati’s young core showed zero fear on Philly’s turf, stringing together big hits, aggressive baserunning, and timely at-bats to snatch a valuable road win.

It wasn’t just another game, it felt like a message, this Reds squad can hang with anyone in the league, even in one of baseball’s most unforgiving parks.

Leading the charge was Elly De La Cruz, who continues to play like a cheat code, with a bat in one hand and jet boosters in his cleats. He’s hitting .276 on the season, already with 18 home runs and 22 stolen bases, and last night his swagger was impossible to miss.

On the other side, Kyle Schwarber stayed true to his reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous lefty sluggers. Sitting at 26 homers and 60 RBIs, Schwarber’s swing is built for Citizens Bank Park’s friendly dimensions, and you could almost feel the crowd hold its breath every time he stepped in. These two are must-watch in this series.

Reds vs. Phillies Game 2: Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Nick Lodolo is the Reds’ stealthy left-hander quietly carving out success this season. Holding a 5-5 record with a solid 3.52 ERA, he blends a silky smooth fastball with a deceptive curveball that baffles hitters. His delivery looks effortless, but beneath that calm exterior lies a crafty pitcher who frustrates batters by keeping them guessing at every pitch.

Across the mound, Ranger Suarez has been Philly’s dependable ace, quietly commanding attention with a strong 7-2 record and a stingy 2.00 ERA. He doesn’t rely on overpowering velocity but instead uses smart sequencing and a composed demeanor to dismantle opposing lineups. Suarez’s unshakable calm under pressure makes him a true backbone for the Phillies’ rotation.

Hot Hitters

Kyle Schwarber is the Phillies’ go-to power hitter, a guy who can change the game with one swing. He’s got 26 homers and 60 RBIs this year, and his ability to wait for the right pitch makes him dangerous anytime he steps to the plate. When Schwarber’s hot, pitchers have to watch out.

Elly De La Cruz is the Reds’ rising star who’s turning heads everywhere. At 6’5”, he’s not just tall but fast and strong too, with 18 home runs and 22 steals already this season. He’s electric both at the plate and in the field, bringing energy that can spark the whole team.

Projected Lineups

Cincinnati Reds (Away Team):

CF TJ Friedl (L)

DH Matt McLain (R)

SS Elly De La Cruz (S)

LF Austin Hays (R)

C Tyler Stephenson (R)

1B Spencer Steer (R)

3B Noelvi Marte (R)

RF Rece Hinds (R)

2B Santiago Espinal (R)

SP: Nick Lodolo (L) – 5-5, 3.52 ERA

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

SS Trea Turner (R)

1B Bryce Harper (L)

3B Alec Bohm (R)

DH Kyle Schwarber (L)

RF Nick Castellanos (R)

C J.T. Realmuto (R)

2B Edmundo Sosa (R)

LF Otto Kemp (R)

CF Johan Rojas (R)

SP: Ranger Suarez (L) – 7-2, 2.00 ERA

Injury Report

Cincinnati Reds

Noelvi Marte (3B) – activated off 10-day IL (oblique strain); slashed .294/.342/.515 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 19 games before the injury.

Graham Ashcraft (RHP) – activated off 15-day IL (right groin strain); logged a 5–4 record, 4.19 ERA in 29 relief appearances.

Hunter Greene (SP) – on 15-day IL (groin) since June 4; threw live batting practice on July 2

Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola (SP) – 60-day IL (right ankle sprain with rib stress fracture); expected back mid-August

Current Odds

Reds Run Line (+1.5): −145

Phillies Run Line (−1.5): +119

Total (O/U 8.5): Over −105, Under −116

Reds Moneyline: +144

Phillies Moneyline: −176

Best Bets & Prediction

Score Prediction: Phillies 5, Reds 2

Top Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (−176) – Suarez’s dominance and home pitching advantage make this a strong, low-risk play. Under 8.5 Runs (−116) – Both starters excel at limiting damage, and recent games have tilted low in similar duels.

Value Parlay: Phillies ML & Under 8.5 – combining elite arm with expected pitcher’s duel offers solid combined odds.

