Reds vs Pirates: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 19, 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will begin a three game series on Monday night as NL Central rivals meet. Cincinnati has already swept Pittsburgh this season, and this is a matchup of teams heading in opposite directions.
The Reds enter this series with a record of 24-24, while the Pirates are coming into this game at 15-32. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup and a prediction for how it will play out.
Reds vs. Pirates prediction
The Cincinnati Reds will send lefthander Nick Lodolo to the mound in this game, and he is 3-4 with a 3.42 ERA this season. Lodolo is capable of shutting down an opponent, especially a team like the Pirates.
Elly De La Cruz is doing a bit of everything for the Reds as he leads the way with eight home runs and 31 RBIs. Cincinnati has a ton of momentum on offense, and that should continue this week.
Veteran Mitch Keller is set to start for the Pirates on Monday night, and he has struggled this year. Keller has gone 1-5 with a 4.15 ERA this season, and he doesn't get much run support either.
The Pirates have belted just 33 home runs this season, and they are also hitting just .217. Pittsburgh will keep this game close, but the Reds will take control with their offense.
Prediction: Cincinnati Reds 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 3
Reds vs. Pirates odds
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -115, Pittsburgh Pirates -105
Run Spread: Reds -1.5 (+140), Pirates +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+110), Under 8.5 (-130)
Reds vs. Pirates injuries
Cincinnati Reds injury report
Gavin Lux (OF/3B): Day to day (Lower back spasms)
Hunter Greene (RHP): 15-day IL (Right groin strain)
Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)
Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B): 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)
Jake Fraley (OF): 10-Day IL (Left calf tenderness)
Sam Moll (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder impingement)
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)
Emmanuel Valdez (INF): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)
Endy Rodriguez (C): 10-Day IL (Right indez finger laceration)
Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle fracture)
Reds vs. Pirates picks
Even though this game will be played in Pittsburgh, focusing on the Reds when making picks will be the way to go. Cincinnati will stay red-hot as they begin the series with a win.
Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -115
Run Spread: Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 (-165)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-130)