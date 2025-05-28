Reds vs Royals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 28, 2025

The Kansas City Royals look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds when this interleague series wraps up on Wednesday night. Cincinnati has outscored Kansas City 14-6 through the first two games, and the Royals have to respond.

The Reds have improved to 28-28 on the season with two wins in this series, while the Royals are sitting at 29-27. Here are the odds for this matchup and predictions that should be made.

Reds vs. Royals prediction

Hunter Greene is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Hunter Greene is set to start for the Reds on Wednesday night, and he has gone 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA this season. Greene continues to rack up the strikeouts, but he needs to find a way to go deeper in games.

Elly De La Cruz is having another monster season for the Reds as he leads the team with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. The Reds have been great on offense in this series but aren't always consistent.

Kansas City will send lefthander Noah Cameron to the mound in this game, and he is 1-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 2025. Cameron will need to pitch great in this game as the offense just hasn't been delivering.

Bobby Witt Jr. has been scuffling a bit at the plate of late, but he will break out of his slump at some point. Look for the Royals to do some damage on offense in this game as they win the series finale.

Prediction: Kansas City Royals 4, Cincinnati Reds 3

Reds vs. Royals odds

Money Line: Cincinnati Reds -120, Kansas City Royals EVEN

Run Spread: Reds -1.5 (+150), Royals +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-105), Under 7.5 (-115)

Reds vs. Royals injuries

Cincinnati Reds injury report

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (1B); 10-Day IL (Lower back inflammation)

Jake Fraley (OF): 10-Day IL (Left calf tenderness)

Carson Spiers (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Noelvi Marte (3B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Jeimer Candelario (3B): 10-Day IL (Lumbar spine strain)

Tyler Callihan (LF/2B): 10-Day IL (Broken left forearm)

Brandon Williamson (LHP): Likely 2026 (Torn UCL)

Kansas City Royals injury report

Cole Ragans (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left groin strain)

Seth Lugo (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right third finger sprain)

Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major strain)

Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder soreness)

Reds vs. Royals picks

It has been a tough series for the Kansas City Royals, but they will respond with a win in this game. Focus on Kansas City when making picks in this matchup.

Money Line: Kansas City Royals EVEN

Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-115)

