Rhode Island vs New Jersey Little League World Series 2023: Start time, TV and streaming details

The 2023 Little League World Series is in full swing and on Wednesday, Aug. 9, Rhode Island will take on New Jersey in the Metro Regionals semi-final. The highly-anticipated clash between the two teams will commence at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Rhode Island vs New Jersey will be broadcast live on ESPN2. Fans without access to cable can also stream the match live on Fubo. Interestingly, the winner of this matchup will face New York in the Metro Regionals final on Friday, Aug. 11.

New Jersey began its campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Connecticut on Saturday. However, they were beaten 10-1 by New York in Game 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Incidentally, Rhode Island suffered a 10-1 loss to New York in Game 2 before the team managed to beat Connecticut 2-0 in their next outing.

Here's a look at the full schedule and results of the Metro Regionals bracket:

Saturday, Aug. 5

Game 1: New Jersey 3, Connecticut 0

Connecticut 0 Game 2: New York 10, Rhode Island 1

Sunday, Aug. 6

Game 3: Rhode Island 2, Connecticut 0 (Connecticut eliminated)

Monday, Aug. 7

Game 4: New York 10, New Jersey 1

Wednesday, Aug. 9

Game 5: Rhode Island vs. New Jersey at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 11

Game 6: New York vs. Winner Game 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Little League World Series 2023: TV Schedule and live stream details

Little League World Series TV schedule and live stream details

The 76th Little League Baseball World Series will be played from Wednesday, August 16, to Sunday, August 27, 2023. All games will be broadcast live in the US by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC Sports.

The Little League World Series final to determine this year's champions will take place on Sunday, August 27, 2023, on ABC. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. ET.