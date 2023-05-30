Rich Hill Contract Details: What is Pirates veteran's salary for 2023 season?

Veteran pitcher Rich Hill signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2023 MLB season. The deal is worth $8 million, according to various reports. At the age of 43, Hill will be one of the oldest players in the league and will join the 12th different team of his career.

Hill has had a productive career in the majors, posting an 82-59 record with a 3.85 ERA and 1,294 strikeouts. He made his debut in 2005 with the Chicago Cubs and has since played for several teams, including the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Mets, among others.

How did Rich Hill perform during the 2022 season?

In the 2022 season, Hill pitched for the Red Sox on a one-year deal, finishing with an 8-7 record in 26 starts. He recorded a 4.27 ERA with 109 strikeouts in 124.1 innings pitched. This was one of Hill's more productive seasons in terms of innings pitched, as injuries have plagued his career. Despite his accomplishments, he has yet to be selected for an All-Star game.

As the oldest active player in the MLB, Hill brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Pirates' rotation. If he can stay healthy, he is expected to play a key role in anchoring the team's pitching staff for the upcoming season.

A look into the life and career of Rich Hill

Richard Joseph Hill was born on March 11, 1980, in Milton, Massachusetts. He played college baseball for the Michigan Wolverines before being drafted into the MLB. He was picked in the fourth round of the 2002 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

Hill's career has been marked by ups and downs, including notable achievements such as earning both American League and National League Pitcher of the Month honors.

He is also the only pitcher in MLB history to have had a perfect game broken up by a 9th-inning fielding error and the only pitcher to have a no-hitter broken up in extra innings by a walk-off home run.

With his contract in Pittsburgh, Rich Hill will have the opportunity to continue his remarkable career with the Pirates and contribute his veteran presence to the team's pitching staff.

As the oldest active player in the league, he serves as an inspiration to players and fans alike, showcasing the longevity and dedication required to compete at the highest level of professional baseball.

