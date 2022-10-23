The Philadelphia Phillies made their biggest postseason comeback win after overcoming the San Diego Padres 10-6 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies were down 4-0 early before answering back with four of their own and managed to outgun the Padres at home.

The Phillies now lead the NLCS 3-1 and are just a game away from making a postseason return for the first time since 2009 when they fell to the New York Yankees.

It wasn't for the fans who love sensational pitching display. Instead, it's for those who want batters to rake. The teams combined for 16 runs and ended the very first inning combining for seven runs.

Manny Machado opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and the Padres proceeded to round up the inning with Ha-Seong Kim's RBI single for the 4-0 lead.

Rhys Hoskins blasted a two-run home run for the Philadelphia Phillies an inning later, followed up by Bryce Harper's RBI double that trimmed the Friars' lead to one.

Both squads would trade runs throughout the night before the Phillies broke away starting in the fifth inning. After Rhys Hoskins' second two-run home run of the game tied the game 6-6, Bryce Harper claimed the lead for Philadelphia after another RBI double.

J.T. Realmuto put the finishing touches in the high octane offensive game with his solo home run in the seventh inning that finished the game with a score of 10-6.

Philadelphia Phillies' last World Series appearance

The Philadelphia Phillies are just one win away from making a return trip to the Fall Classic. The last time the Fightin' Phils made a World Series appearance was in 2009. That year, they were the second seed in the NL and faced the juggernaut New York Yankees in the ultimate series of the year.

Cliff Lee was sensational for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1. He etched his name in the history books after becoming the first ever pitcher to throw a complete game series opener without allowing an earned run.

The Yankees will take the next three games before the Phillies pulled one back at home. The Bombers, however, will finish off the Phils in the Bronx in Game 6.

