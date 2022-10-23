Create

Philadelphia Phillies: "Ring that mother f****** bell!" "Largest comeback in Phillies postseason history"

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Oct 23, 2022 11:18 AM IST
Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four
The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate their 10-6 victory in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The Philadelphia Phillies made their biggest postseason comeback win after overcoming the San Diego Padres 10-6 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies were down 4-0 early before answering back with four of their own and managed to outgun the Padres at home.

The Phillies now lead the NLCS 3-1 and are just a game away from making a postseason return for the first time since 2009 when they fell to the New York Yankees.

One fan reacted:

"Ring that mother f****** bell!"
Ring that mother fucking bell! What a game, what a team. #RedOctober #RingTheBell twitter.com/phillies/statu…
@Phillies Largest Comeback in Phillies Postseason history!! https://t.co/vvTxAHagus
Im still in disbelief we’re really one win from the world series twitter.com/phillies/statu…
🏔️🏔️🏔️🏔️🏔️🏔️🏔️🏔️🔳🔳🔳🔳🔳Ain’t no mountain high enough, ain’t no valley low enough, ain’t no deficit wide enough.#RingTheBell | #RedOctober twitter.com/phillies/statu…
THE FIGHTINS BABY 1 WIN AWAY FROM THE WS twitter.com/phillies/statu… https://t.co/Fchmpw2FaV

It wasn't for the fans who love sensational pitching display. Instead, it's for those who want batters to rake. The teams combined for 16 runs and ended the very first inning combining for seven runs.

Manny Machado opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and the Padres proceeded to round up the inning with Ha-Seong Kim's RBI single for the 4-0 lead.

Rhys Hoskins blasted a two-run home run for the Philadelphia Phillies an inning later, followed up by Bryce Harper's RBI double that trimmed the Friars' lead to one.

@Phillies ELITE OFFENSIVE PERFORMANCE. LET'S TAKE IT AT HOME TOMORROW https://t.co/EsyuABO1Z7
The FIGHTINS BABY! WE’RE TALKING ‘BOUT THE FIGHTINS!!!!! twitter.com/phillies/statu…
@Phillies https://t.co/PM7sjV3V0j
@Phillies https://t.co/0Ww6ndrqwr
@Phillies WORLD SERIES HERE WE COME https://t.co/zPuvE9ayfn

Both squads would trade runs throughout the night before the Phillies broke away starting in the fifth inning. After Rhys Hoskins' second two-run home run of the game tied the game 6-6, Bryce Harper claimed the lead for Philadelphia after another RBI double.

J.T. Realmuto put the finishing touches in the high octane offensive game with his solo home run in the seventh inning that finished the game with a score of 10-6.

Philadelphia Phillies' last World Series appearance

The Philadelphia Phillies are just one win away from making a return trip to the Fall Classic. The last time the Fightin' Phils made a World Series appearance was in 2009. That year, they were the second seed in the NL and faced the juggernaut New York Yankees in the ultimate series of the year.

Cliff Lee was sensational for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1. He etched his name in the history books after becoming the first ever pitcher to throw a complete game series opener without allowing an earned run.

The Yankees will take the next three games before the Phillies pulled one back at home. The Bombers, however, will finish off the Phils in the Bronx in Game 6.

