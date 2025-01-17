Robbie Grossman Landing Spots: Predicting 3 destinations for World Series champ coming off disappointing 2024 campaign

It's safe to say that 2024 was not the year Robbie Grossman hoped for at the plate. The 35-year-old outfielder struggled to get much going last season, despite playing for three different teams.

The World Series champion spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers in 2024, but he only managed a .212 batting average with three home runs.

Even though Grossman’s best years might be behind him, he could still be an effective depth piece for a number of teams looking to add to their outfield. Last season, the switch-hitting Grossman performed better against left-handed pitchers than righties, which could boost his value on the open market.

At this point in his career, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Grossman settle for a one-year or minor league deal. That said, he is the type of player who could help a number of teams this upcoming season, even if it’s in a smaller role.

Here's a closer look at 3 potential landing spots for Robbie Grossman in free agency

#1. Texas Rangers

Robbie Grossman won the World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, so why not run it back? The Rangers are familiar with everything Grossman can bring to the table, but perhaps more importantly, they understand the value of depth.

The team struggled with injuries in 2024, so even though the veteran might be low on the depth chart, he could be a valuable bench bat for the Rangers in 2025. Texas will be looking to bounce back to contention this season, and adding a proven veteran who has performed well against lefties could be helpful.

#2. San Diego Padres

Another contender that could benefit from a switch-hitting veteran is the San Diego Padres. The Padres are not necessarily deep with proven outfield talent right now, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill being the headliners.

Grossman wouldn’t need to be an everyday player for San Diego, but he could help the team down the stretch.

#3. Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2020, and adding as much talent as possible could help them get there.

Unlike the Padres, the Cubs have several outfield options heading into 2025. However, they are one or two injuries away from things unraveling. Robbie Grossman could be an intriguing, low-cost option for the Cubs.

