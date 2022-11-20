Roberto Alomar found himself in hot water for a second time when a woman accused him of sexual misconduct last year, according to the Toronto Star.

Melissa Verge alleged that she was a victim of sexual harassment by Alomar. Verge said the incident took place at a youth baseball camp in 2014 that was run by the Blue Jays where she worked as a volunteer.

Melissa Verge @Melverge5



thestar.com/sports/2021/05… I hope women who are in similar situations know that they are not alone, and it’s never okay for men who are in positions of power to take advantage of that position. I hope women who are in similar situations know that they are not alone, and it’s never okay for men who are in positions of power to take advantage of that position. thestar.com/sports/2021/05…

"I hope women who are in similar situations know that they are not alone, and it’s never okay for men who are in positions of power to take advantage of that position." - Melissa Verge, Twitter

According to her, Alomar hinted that they should have sex and even pressed his body into hers without consent. Verge was only 18 years old at the time, while Alomar was 46.

"He was just rubbing against me from behind,'' she said.

"I could feel him against me and I could kind of hear him breathing. Physically, I didn't want to be there at all. I just wanted to leave and go back out to the camp.''

Verge said she brought the issue to light by telling a team official and friend of Alomar’s named Rob Jack, but to no avail. The Blue Jays claimed they were never informed about her allegations, and both Alomar and Jack paid the price.

Alomar was reprimanded heavily. He was fired from his role as an MLB consultant and was placed on the league's ineligible list. The Blue Jays severed ties with him, too. Rob Jack was fired from the team a year later.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/ml… BREAKING: MLB is placing Roberto Alomar on its ineligible list after reviewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against the Hall of Fame second baseman. BREAKING: MLB is placing Roberto Alomar on its ineligible list after reviewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against the Hall of Fame second baseman.sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/ml…

"BREAKING: MLB is placing Roberto Alomar on its ineligible list after reviewing an allegation of sexual misconduct against the Hall of Fame second baseman." - Sportsnet, Twitter

Alomar came out shortly afterward to appeal the ban and refuted all claims of sexual misconduct against him.

In a statement released by Alomar after the decision to place him on the ineligibility list, he said the following:

“I am disappointed, surprised, and upset with today's news. With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have. My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my life helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comments at this time.”

The allegations have not been proven, and Alomar continues to plead his innocence.

Roberto Alomar inducted into HOF despite claims of domestic violence by his wife

Roberto Alomar was inducted into Cooperstown in 2011 with a whopping 90 per cent of votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America, despite being accused of domestic violence by then-wife Maripily Rivera.

Hall of Fame players Tim Raines #30 and Roberto Alomar #12 after the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the Toronto Blue Jays home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers at Rogers Centre on April 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

In an ESPN article from 2010, Rivera accused Roberto Alomar of "pushing her and threatening her with a knife."

Rivera filed for divorce from Alomar after she learned from conclusive proof that the latter was HIV-positive. She claims she suffered “extreme emotional distress” and even went on to claim that she wouldn't have married Alomar if she knew he was sick.

Poll : 0 votes