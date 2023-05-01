Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a torn ACL while fielding a routine fly ball on July 10, 2021. At first, many wondered if the Venezuelan would ever be able to recover.

Acuna Jr. was cleared to return to action in April 2022. The 25-year old was welcomed back by fans by garnering the highest proportion of All-Star ballots. He competed in the home run derby and finished the season hitting .266/.351/.413 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases.

The star outfielder is regarded as one of the league's most complete hitters. In a recent game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Ronald Acuna Jr. reminded fans why he is such an important part of the Braves' lineup. He hit a massive home run in the top of the second inning.

With the Atlanta Braves ahead by a score of 5-1. Acuna Jr. sat on a 3-1 fastball from Mets reliever John Curtiss and did not make a mistake. The home run, which was Acuna's fourth of the season, was measured at 448-feet and reached the third deck at Citi Field.

"@ronaldacunajr, you are cleared for takeoff" - Atlanta Braves

Acuna's reaction to the home run solicited its fair share of fan reactions online. As the ball sailed over the wall at Citi Field, Acuna saluted the crowd.

As he rounded the bases, Ronald Acuna Jr. momentarily stopped and did a little shuffle to celebrate the occasion. While most fans think that these antics are fun and exciting, some believe he is displaying poor sportsmanship.

Acuna Jr. was criticized online for an exaggerated celebration following a home run against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park earlier this season.

Lonnie Hayes @_Freakked @Braves @ronaldacunajr24 That ball must have upset him really bad for him to hurt it like that @Braves @ronaldacunajr24 That ball must have upset him really bad for him to hurt it like that

Referencing the sheer length of Acuna's home run, many fans made allusions to the nearby New York LaGuardia Airport. Mere miles from Citi Field in Queens, airplanes can often be heard screaming over the field of play.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will be a massive part of his team's future

Acuna Jr. elicits as much fanfare as he does controversy. He brings flare and personality to a sport that often promotes traditional values and humility. As long as he continues to play like an All-Star, Braves fans will not care about his antics.

