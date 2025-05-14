Royals vs. Astros: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 14, MLB 2025

The Kansas City Royals and Houston Astros will wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday night, and this has been a competitive series. Kansas City took the series opener by a score of 7-5, while Houston responded with a 2-1 win in Game 2 of the series.

Kansas City has been playing great baseball this season at 25-19 on the year, while Houston is sitting right around the .500 mark at 21-20. Odds for this matchup have been set, and there are some predictions that can be made.

Royals vs. Astros prediction

Bobby Witt Jr. is playing well - Source: Imagn

The Kansas City Royals will send Michael Lorenzen to the mound on Wednesday night, and he has gone 3-3 with a 3.57 ERA so far this season. Kansas City has been getting great pitching this season, and Lorenzen will try to keep that trend going.

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in baseball this season, and he leads the team with a .312 batting average. Kansas City doesn't hit for a ton of power, but it can make it hard on an opponent.

The Houston Astros are going to send Colton Gordon to the mound for his MLB debut on Wednesday. Gordon is not expected to go deep in this game, but he is talented enough to shut down opponents.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with six home runs and 21 RBIs, and this is a team that has momentum. Look for Houston to score just enough runs to sneak past the Royals on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Houston Astros 5, Kansas City Royals 3

Royals vs. Astros odds

Money Line: Kansas City Royals +120, Houston Astros -145

Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-175), Astros -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-105), Under 8.5 (-115)

Royals vs. Astros injuries

Kansas City Royals injury report

Hunter Harvey (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right teres major strain)

Kyle Wright (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder surgery)

Sam Long (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Alec Marsh (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder soreness)

Dairon Blanco (OF): 10-Day IL (Right Achilles tendinopathy)

Houston Astros injury report

Yordan Alvarez (1B/DH): 10-Day IL (Right hand muscle strain)

Forrest Whitley (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee sprain)

Hayden Wesneski (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow discomfort)

Cristian Javier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

Spencer Arrighetti (RHP): 15-Day IL (Broken right thumb)

Taylor Trammel (OF): 10-Day IL (Right calf strain)

Luis Garcia (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

J.P. France (RHP): 15-Day IL (Torn right shoulder capsule)

Royals vs. Astros picks

Focusing on the Astros when making picks for this matchup is going to be the way to go.

Money Line: Houston Astros -145

Run Spread: Astros -1.5 (+145)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-115)

