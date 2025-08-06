Royals vs. Red Sox: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 6, 2025

The red-hot Boston Red Sox look to extend their seven-game home winning streak as they host the Kansas City Royals in Wednesday night’s series finale. Boston’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, outscoring opponents by 34 runs over their last 10 games, while Dustin May aims to steady his season with a pivotal home start.

On the other side, Michael Wacha, coming off one of his sharpest outings of the year, will try to outduel his former club and help Kansas City salvage a game in a series they currently trail 1-4. With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, this one has all the makings of a tightly contested battle at Fenway.

Starting Pitchers

Michael Wacha (Royals):

Wacha has been Kansas City’s quiet workhorse despite a misleading 5-9 record. His 3.38 ERA and 1.16 WHIP reflect a pitcher who’s keeping opponents in check, highlighted by his last start, where he threw eight dominant innings of one-run ball without issuing a single walk. Wacha’s command and changeup will be critical against Boston’s aggressive hitters.

Dustin May (Red Sox):

May’s season has been an up-and-down ride, sitting at 6-7 with a 4.85 ERA. He’s flashed his electric stuff, but control lapses have cost him big innings. Still, with a 97-strikeout tally in 104 innings, the swing-and-miss arsenal is there. If May can harness his command early, he could flip the script against a Royals lineup that doesn’t walk much.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Witt Jr. continues to be Kansas City’s offensive catalyst, slashing .287 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs and an impressive 29 stolen bases. His ability to create havoc on the basepaths makes him a threat every time he’s on. Witt’s multi-tool skillset will be pivotal against Boston’s right-handed pitching.

Bregman has quietly been the backbone of the Red Sox lineup, hitting .295 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs. He’s finding gaps with ease and has been especially clutch with runners in scoring position. With Boston’s lineup needing consistency, Bregman’s patient approach will be key in this matchup.

Injury Report

Boston Red Sox:

Roman Anthony: day-to-day (back)

Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (ACL)

Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip)

Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee)

Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee)

Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Kansas City Royals:

Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Jac Caglianone: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (oblique)

Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff)

Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle)

Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Run Line: Royals +1.5 (−172) | Red Sox −1.5 (+141)

Total: Over 8.5 (−112) | Under 8.5 (−109)

Moneyline: Royals +119 | Red Sox −144

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Red Sox 6, Royals 4

Best Bets:

Red Sox -1.5 Run Line (+141) - Boston’s offense is primed to capitalize, and with May capable of managing damage, a multi-run victory is within reach. Over 8.5 Total Runs (−112) - Both teams have been scoring consistently, and Wacha’s pitch-to-contact style combined with May’s adjustment game leans toward an over-friendly script.

Same-Game Parlay: Red Sox ML + Over 8.5 Runs

