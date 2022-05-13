"368 hits away from 3k""yeah good luck with that" - MLB world reacts to San Diego Padres interest in signing Robinson Cano 

Robinson Cano is rumored to be signing with the San Diego Padres sometime soon. The eight-time MLB All-Star was recently released by the New York Mets and has apparently found his new home.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Hearing Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano Hearing Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano

Many fans across MLB took to Twitter to react to Cano buzz. Let's see how San Diego Padres fans and fans across baseball are reacting to the reports of the veteran second baseman.

MLB World reacts to Robinson Cano rumors

Cano rounds the bases in a game with the Mets.

Fans across baseball reacted to the Cano rumors in various ways. This first reaction is a bit sarcastic it its good luck wishes. This Mets fan does not think the signing is a good one for San Diego.

"@Jon Heyman yeah good luck with that" - @ Shirtless Max Scherzer

This next fan was a little more positive, saying that with the signing Robinson Cano could not get to 3,000 hits. He will obviously reach 3,000 hits this season, but if he is able to finish the season out with a decent amount of at-bats, then he could easily find his way into the discussion for the milestone in the near future.

"@JonHeyman 368 hits away from 3k" - @ Hard Rock Sportsbook

Another fan called the San Diego Padres the San Diego Yankees. This is because they have now gotten players such as Luke Voit and Cano who used to play for the Yankees at one point.

"@JonHeyman San Diego Yankees" - @ ExtendJudge99

Another fan simply laughed out loud at the Padres and their rumors of signing Cano.

"@JonHeyman lol padres" - @ Papa Cole

This last one might be the best yet. He says he is are also available and will have the same amount of production as Cano.

phillyphan @phillyphanSGD @JonHeyman @LineStarApp I’m available also you’ll get the same production and ill do for 2500 per wk and some double bubble gum @JonHeyman @LineStarApp I’m available also you’ll get the same production and ill do for 2500 per wk and some double bubble gum

Robinson Cano still has a lot of baseball left in him. This signing could turn out to be a steal for the Padres if they can find some magic still in his bat. This would be a low-risk signing for the Padres as they could get him cheap, and if he is not productive, then release him. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

