Blake Snell free agency rumors: Insider names team that is considered to be the 'strongest suitor' for ace

Blake Snell remains on the open market as we inch closer to the upcoming season. It is the first time he has been on the open market in his career and he is in no rush to sign with a team.

Snell is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. While starting 32 games, he compiled a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA. It was a good enough year that he won the NL Cy Young Award at the end of the season.

While some teams have stepped back from the Snell sweepstakes, multiple teams are still interested in the hard-throwing lefty. However, one team has emerged as the top suitor, and that team is the Los Angeles Angels, per Bob Nightengale.

The Angels could desperately use an ace pitcher heading into the 2024 season. They have a rotation that includes Tyler Anderson, Zach Pleasac, Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, and Chase Silseth.

That is not the most promising rotation, with many young arms still proving themselves. Adding Snell would immediately boost the team's rotation.

The Angels also have not made much noise in the offseason yet. They lost out on re-signing Shohei Ohtani and lost out on signing outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who also signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell's possible suitors is starting to shrink

The list of teams interested in signing Blake Snell is starting to shrink. More teams have begun to pivot to other free-agent pitchers with the thought that Snell could wait out free agency.

The New York Yankees offered Snell a five-year, $150 million deal, per Mike Rodriguez. However, Snell reportedly rejected the offer, and the team moved on to sign Marcus Stroman.

Another team that has taken a step back is the San Francisco Giants. They will be converting Jordan Hicks to a starter and recently acquired Robbie Ray.

With multiple teams starting to pivot, the Angels are in a prime position. They have the money to fork over a big-time contract, and the fanbase is looking for another star player to root for.

There is no telling when Blake Snell could come to a decision. Superagent Scott Boras represents him, who is known to wait out the open market to get the best deal for his players.

Fans may have to wait until spring training for the two-time Cy Young Award winner to sign.

