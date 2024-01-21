Blake Snell rumors: 5 teams connected to star pitcher as a bidding war could get ignited, per report

Blake Snell is an intriguing player who still sits on the open market without a team for the 2024 season. He is staying patient and is reportedly looking for a lucrative contract after coming off a Cy Young season.

Snell made 32 starts last season for the Padres, compiling a 14-9 record with a league-leading 2.25 ERA. It was one of the best seasons of his career, and a handful of teams have been trying to land the hard-throwing lefty.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox are tied to Snell. He also mentions the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants as two teams that could also jump into the mix.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is unclear whether the New York Yankees are still interested in Snell. They reportedly made him an offer, but he turned it down. The organization then pivoted to signing Marcus Stroman.

Expand Tweet

However, Feinsand adds that if Blake Snell were to bring his asking price down, multiple more clubs could become interested. The Athletic has projected that Snell will earn a five-year, $122 million contract, which is on the lower end of what others believe he will earn.

The Yankees seem to be out on Blake Snell

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox - Game One (via Getty Images)

According to Bryan Hoch, the Yankees seem to have their starting rotation set after signing Marcus Stroman. They have turned their attention to beefing up the team's bullpen.

Expand Tweet

On top of their rotation, the Yankees believe the infield and outfield are set for the upcoming season. The additions of Juan Soto, Trent Grisham, and Alex Verdugo have given the team much-needed depth.

So, even with some extra money after failing to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Bronx Bombers are reportedly not looking to add Snell to their rotation. The front office is happy with the appearance of their lineup heading into the new season.

Snell could play for the Yankees' rivals, the Boston Red Sox. They are reportedly seen as one of the top suitors, and the front office has come under heat for the lack of moves this winter. Adding Snell would instantly improve the team's rotation, alongside Lucas Giolito, who the team signed earlier in the offseason.

With spring training quickly approaching, a bidding war could transpire for Blake Snell's services. He is the best pitcher on the open market and is at the peak of his career.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.