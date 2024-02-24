Blake Snell Rumors: Reigning Cy Young winner reportedly refuses to 'budge' after Yankees' tabled offer

The New York Yankees made Blake Snell an offer earlier in the offseason. The offer was reportedly a six-year, $150 million contract. However, the reigning Cy Young Award winner turned them down.

Instead, the Bronx Bombers pivoted to signing Marcus Stroman, but they would still like to bring in another starter. They are still in on Snell, but the hard-throwing is not budging, per Bob Klapisch of NJ Advanced Media.

The Yanks waited for a counteroffer of around $28 million a year, which they were comfortable with. But Snell stands firm on his desire to make at least $30 million per year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Snell remains one of four big-time free agents without a home for the 2024 season. Jordan Montgomery, Matt Chapman, and Cody Bellinger are all on the open market and, coincidentally, are all Scott Boras' clients.

Which other teams have an interest in Blake Snell?

Blake Snell (Image via Getty)

While the Yankees are one of the teams interested in Blake Snell, they are not the only ones. A handful of teams are still monitoring the market, hoping he will sign with them.

Per MLB insider Mark Feinsand, The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are two teams that could sign Snell. However, it is not clear if they have made any offers.

Expand Tweet

The Angels could use a frontline starter after losing Shohei Ohtani in the offseason. The Giants could use a star to excite the fanbase after missing out on many through the years.

Expand Tweet

Despite that, the Yankees seem like the best fit for Snell, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan. Signing him would make for one fearsome rotation in the Bronx.

As Spring Training has already started, watch for Snell to decide relatively soon. He will not want to wait too long and be behind everyone else.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.