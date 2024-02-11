Gio Urshela rumors: MLB insider links NL East team with veteran infielder

Gio Urshela did not have the most impactful season last year. While a member of the Los Angeles Angels, his season was cut short in June after he fractured his left pelvis.

After the season ended, Urshela became a free agent and still sits on the open market. However, that could change as the Miami Marlins have recently talked with the slugger about a possible deal, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Marlins could certainly use another bat to add to their lineup ahead of the new season. They have had a quiet winter and have seen core members of the organization, like Jorge Soler and Yuli Gurriel, test free agency.

Gio Urshela is a utility man with experience playing across the infield. Last season, he played games at first, second, and third base while getting a few games in at shortstop.

Urshela would not fill the organization's void at shortstop but would be helpful at the corner infield positions. Signing Urshela would allow guys like Josh Bell to be used as a DH more frequently.

Miami is running out of time to improve its club before Spring Training begins. We have a little over two weeks until spring training games begin.

Who else is interested in Gio Urshela?

The Marlins are not the only team that has checked in on Gio Urshela. A handful of teams, including a potential reunion with his former club, could reportedly be in his future.

The New York Yankees were recently reported as an interested party. Urshela spent three seasons in the Bronx, from 2019-2021. During that time, he hit .292/.335/.480 with 41 home runs and 153 RBIs.

Another team that would like to sign Urshela is reportedly the New York Mets. But, according to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, other teams have made Urshela better offers. The two teams that have made better offers are the Angels and the Marlins.

The Angels are an interesting team here. While they have lost their franchise player after Shohei Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, they have brought in some solid pieces.

They signed Robert Stephenson and Aaron Hicks this winter. And if Anthony Rendon can stay on the field, this team could surprise many.

As Spring training is approaching, expect Urshela's market to heat up. While he is not a superstar, his ability to play all over the infield makes him an exciting free agent.

