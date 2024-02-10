Juan Soto Rumors: Yankees doubtful of extending contract with All-Star OF interested in forthcoming free agency, per MLB insider

Juan Soto was the prime player the New York Yankees brought in this winter. He came alongside Trent Grisham after being traded by the San Diego Padres in December.

Soto is currently operating on a one-year deal and is expected to become a free agent after the season ends. While some were hoping the Bronx Bombers could get an extension done, that does not seem likely, per MLB insider Mark Feinsand.

Feinsand states that Juan Soto will be looking for one of the biggest free-agent deals in history, making an extension tough for the Yankees. Soto is one of the best sluggers in the league and would like to be paid as such.

Beng a Scott Boras client, it is unlikely that Soto would give any team a discount. He will be one of the biggest free agents on the market next season, and he knows that.

It will be an important season for Juan Soto this year

Soto is coming off an impressive 2023 season with the San Diego Padres. He played in all 162 regular season games, hitting .275/.410/.519 with a career-high 35 home runs and 109 RBIs.

He will look to put up similar numbers this season and increase his value. Fans have often seen players explode during their contract years, and it would not be surprising to see Soto excel.

Soto's presence should take some pressure off the Yankees' core players like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo to perform. It also helps solve their issues in the outfield.

The Bronx Bombers are looking to put to bed a miserable 2023 season, and all eyes will be on Soto. He will be remembered as a legend in New York or a trade piece that cost the team some prospects.

