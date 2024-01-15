Kike Hernandez Rumors: Angels show interest in acquiring veteran utility man, per insider 

Since losing Shohei Ohtani this season, the Los Angeles Angels are looking for new options to improve in their offseason. After spending six years with the Angels, Ohtani signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Angels are showing interest in signing the veteran utility man, Kike Hernandez. Known for his versatility and career record in the field, Hernandez could be of interest to the Angels to cover the loss of Ohtani.

He is a utility player who has played in every position except catcher during his 10-year career. The Angels could be hoping to get him as a backup third baseman for Anthony Rendon, who faced injuries in the previous seasons.

After moving from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers last year, Hernandez played in 11 games at third base and had a slash line of .262/.308/.423. He did well, getting 30 RBIs in just 54 games with the Dodgers.

Angels' disastrous 2023 season

The 2023 season was filled with injuries and poor performances for the Los Angeles Angels. They made several moves before the trade deadline, acquiring players such as Giolito, C.J. Cron, Mike Moustakas, Grichuk, and Eduardo Escobar.

But by August, their efforts proved to be ineffective as they had won just eight out of 27 games, and couldn't make it to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Angels haven't reached the postseason since 2014.

The Angels have suffered eight consecutive losing seasons since 2016. This is the longest losing streak in the franchise's history. Another blow this year is the loss of Shohei Ohtani, which is an undeniable setback for the team.

The Angels are interested in Hernandez not only for his skills but also for his potential to be a leader of the team. He can be useful for the team to compensate for the setback caused by Ohtani's absence.

