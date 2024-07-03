Luis Robert Jr. Trade Rumors: MLB analyst predicts Mariners and Dodgers as being likely suitors to land White Sox slugger

One exciting name that is starting to pick up steam with the MLB trade deadline looming is Chicago White Sox slugger, Luis Robert Jr. He is not only one of the best players on his lackluster team, but he is one of the best outfielders in baseball, period.

The Southsiders are currently the worst team in baseball and will likely be sellers at the deadline. They hold a 24-63 record and are already 31 games out of first place in the American League Central.

As the deadline is set for August 1, everyone is trying to figure out where Robert may land. MLB analyst Jon Heyman believes that the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers as being likely candidates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I still think Seattle and the Dodgers are the most likely for Luis Robert" - said Heyman.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seattle could use some more power in their lineup as the Houston Astros are right on their tails in the American League West. LA could also use another bat in the lineup with the injury to Mookie Betts.

Who else is interested in Luis Robert Jr.?

Chicago White Sox - Luis Robert Jr. (Image via USA Today)

One team to watch out for when talking about a potential Luis Robert Jr. trade is the Philadelphia Phillies. They have been tied to the outfielder for much of the season with speculation of a trade.

Philadelphia could certainly use another outfielder, and why not try and take a stab at one of the league's best? They also have the farm system to sway Chicago's decision.

Expand Tweet

However, there is no guarantee that Robert will be traded. The White Sox know the star-powered player that he is, and will likely ask for a lot in return. Philadelphia will have to send them an offer they cannot refuse if they want to get a deal done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback