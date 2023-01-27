After a strong start to the season, the New York Yankees failed to achieve their ultimate goal of a World Series title.

The club has been active during the offseason and has made several upgrades to the roster. For Brian Cashman, it is now about adding one or two more pieces.

Earlier this week, Cashman insisted that the club was looking to make more moves and that the outfield was an area of focus. Aaron Hicks performed poorly towards the end of last season. Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial are potential fits but have limited experience in the majors. It seems the club is now actively pursuing a big-name outfielder.

MLB insider Jon Heyman named a few players that could end up in the Bronx in the near future:

"They’ve talked to free agents Jurickson Profar and David Peralta, and about Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds."

Per a recent New York Post article, Heyman also mentioned Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler as a possible fit.

"Yankees are among teams 'keeping tabs on Jurickson Profar' (via @MLBNetwork)" - Talkin' Yanks

Payroll issues could be limiting the Yankees' options for the outfielder. In a monumental deal, Aaron Judge was resigned to a nine-year, $360 million deal. Anthony Rizzo was re-signed to a two-year, $40 million deal. All-Star free agent Carlos Rodon was also signed to a massive $162 million contract.

Outfielders Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field

The market is heavily inflated after several colossal contracts during the offseason. Free agents know their worth and Jurickson Profar and David Peralta will not come cheap. New York will likely cross the MLB luxury tax limit if they are to sign either player.

Cashman's desire to hold on to his talented group of young prospects also limits the club in the trade market. In order for the Pittsburgh Pirates to let go of their star player Bryan Reynolds, New York would have to make it worth their while.

The Yankees are in search of their first World Series title since 2009. New Yorkers have high standards for their teams and Cashman understands the pressure immense to deliver a championship. The Yanks are close, but it may take a few more upgrades before they are capable of competing against the very best in the league.

