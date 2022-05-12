MLB Rumors: San Diego Padres closing in on signing potential Hall of Famer Robinson Cano

After being released by the New York Mets earlier this season, Robinson Cano may be getting close to signing to the active roster of the San Diego Padres. Once on track for a first ballot Hall of Fame career, the 17-year MLB veteran has seen a sharp decline in production in the last few years.

The eight-time All-Star had been with the New York Mets for only three seasons, having been traded from the Seattle Mariners. After an underwhelming time in New York, there are many questions as to his value in the MLB and if the legend still has enough baseball left in him.

MLB insider Jon Heyman was the first to break the news that the San Diego Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano, as reported via a tweet.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Hearing Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano Hearing Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano

"Hearing Padres are close to signing Robinson Cano" - @ Jon Heyman

After a poor start to the 2022 season, his new team will certainly hope he is better than what he showed in his most recent outings.

What does Robinson Cano bring to the San Diego Padres?

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

With a batting average of just .195 and an on-base percentage of .233, it was clear that Robinson Cano was not playing to the standard that was expected of him, and his departure was in the best interest of both the player and the team. Now that he can choose his next destination, he will hopefully be motivated to return to his All-Star form.

For the San Diego Padres, even if the legend cannot return to the high level of play that is expected of him, he still brings a wealth of experience to a rather young team that is primed for a deep playoff run. Currently 1.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, the San Diego Padres are well within striking distance and are doing it without their superstar, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jon Heyman provided further clarification on why the signing makes sense for both parties, via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 Can add to Jon's breaking report that the Padres have been among a few teams that have inquired and that Cano is expected to sign a major league deal. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Can add to Jon's breaking report that the Padres have been among a few teams that have inquired and that Cano is expected to sign a major league deal. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Cano looked very good in spring. Definitely worth a try. With offense down, teams need hitting. twitter.com/joelsherman1/s… Cano looked very good in spring. Definitely worth a try. With offense down, teams need hitting. twitter.com/joelsherman1/s…

"Cano looked very good in spring. Definitely worth a try. With offense down, teams need hitting" - @ Jon Heyman

Signing Robinson Cano to the San Diego Padres would bring hitting to a team that needs to boost their offense, and it would allow one of the longest tenured players in the MLB to keep living out his dream and stay in the major leagues.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt